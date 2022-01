COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — In a story published Jan. 3, 2022, about marijuana legalization efforts in Ohio, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of a legalization group and, citing a news site, a petition deadline. The group is the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol, not the Coalition to Legalize Marijuana Like Alcohol, and the deadline to file its petition with the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office is Jan. 13, not Jan. 14.

