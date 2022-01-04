Asadullah carries Lipscomb past North Alabama 84-74

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ahsan Asadullah had a season-high 30 points as Lipscomb topped North Alabama 84-74 on Tuesday night.

Both teams were playing their first Atlantic Sun Conference game of the season.

Greg Jones had 16 points for Lipscomb (8-8, 1-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). KJ Johnson added 13 points. Will Pruitt had 8 points and 16 rebounds.

Jamari Blackmon scored a season-high 22 points for the Lions (7-7, 0-1). C.J. Brim added 14 points. Payton Youngblood had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

