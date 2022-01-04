Updated on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 7:15 AM EST

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Seasonal. High 40°

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Not as Cold. Low 31°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Few Flurries/Shower. Windy. High 44°

DISCUSSION:

A mostly sunny and seasonal Tuesday across SE Ohio, as highs climb to around 40 this afternoon.

Clouds will begin to filter back in during the overnight, and we will become mostly cloudy by dawn on Wednesday. With the clouds returning, temperatures will not be as cold, with lows in the lower 30s tonight.

As we head into the middle of the week, anticipate more clouds across the region. A few snow flakes and even a few rain drops will be possible on Wednesday, but the big story will be the windy conditions. Sustained winds will be between 10 and 20 mph, with gusts of 35 to 40 mph at times. Temperatures be slightly above average, as highs climb into the low to mid 40s Wednesday afternoon.

As we end the work week, much colder air will move in from the north and northwest, as an upper level trough moves into the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. This will keep temperatures reaching the freezing mark Thursday and Friday. With the colder air and an area of low pressure moving into the region at the surface, snow showers will be likely on Thursday, especially during the afternoon into the overnight. Accumulations are looking likely, with many areas seeing a couple of inches, but we will know more about exact amounts tomorrow into Thursday morning.

As we head into the weekend, warmer air returns to the region, with highs in the mid to upper 30s on Saturday. Rain chances will move in, as highs top off in the mid 40s on Sunday. Then as we head into the new work week, we will see colder air return, as highs fall into the lower 30s by Monday.

Have a Great Tuesday!

