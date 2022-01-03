The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Baylor (61)
|13-0
|1525
|1
|2. Duke
|11-1
|1447
|2
|3. Purdue
|12-1
|1376
|3
|4. Gonzaga
|11-2
|1314
|4
|5. UCLA
|8-1
|1287
|5
|6. Kansas
|11-1
|1237
|6
|7. Southern Cal
|12-0
|1015
|7
|8. Arizona
|11-1
|1013
|9
|9. Auburn
|12-1
|976
|11
|10. Michigan St.
|12-2
|934
|10
|11. Iowa St.
|12-1
|896
|8
|12. Houston
|12-2
|849
|12
|13. Ohio St.
|9-2
|819
|13
|14. Texas
|11-2
|640
|17
|15. Alabama
|10-3
|589
|19
|16. Kentucky
|11-2
|560
|18
|16. Providence
|13-1
|560
|21
|18. Tennessee
|9-3
|519
|14
|19. Villanova
|9-4
|437
|22
|20. Colorado St.
|10-0
|386
|20
|21. LSU
|12-1
|371
|16
|22. Xavier
|11-2
|270
|23
|23. Wisconsin
|10-2
|221
|24
|24. Seton Hall
|9-3
|174
|15
|25. Texas Tech
|10-2
|142
|25
Others receiving votes: Illinois 74, Oklahoma 71, Loyola Chicago 40, UConn 39, Georgia 22, West Virginia 6, Iowa 5, Minnesota 3, San Francisco 3, Davidson 3, Creighton 2.
