MUSKIES JUMP OUT TO QUICK START, DEFEAT PANTHERS IN GIRLS BASKETBALL

NEW CONCORD, O.H.- The John Glenn Muskies wasted no time striking first as McKinzi Linscott finds Chelsea Stotherden under the basket for an easy two points.

Shortly after, good ball movement by the Muskies gets Emma Dolan an open look and she knocked down a three-pointer. Good start by John Glenn and they did not let up.

It was all Muskies in the first quarter as they didn’t let up a field goal thanks to their defense.

Maysville looked to spark a run of their own in the second quarter as Haylee Cornett and Jayda McGarvey made shots of their own.

Their efforts were not enough as it was all Muskies in this one. John Glenn took a 29 point lead into halftime and held on from start to finish, defeating Maysville 58-22. Mya Oliver led the way with 19 points for the Muskies.