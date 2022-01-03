The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

Sports
Associated Press19

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (22) 13-1 737 1
2. Stanford 9-3 694 2
3. Louisville (5) 12-1 691 3
4. Arizona (3) 10-0 660 4
5. NC State 12-2 636 5
6. Indiana 11-2 578 8
7. Tennessee 13-1 571 7
8. Michigan 12-1 540 9
9. Texas 10-1 483 12
10. Maryland 10-4 478 6
11. UConn 6-3 462 11
12. Iowa St. 12-1 429 14
13. LSU 14-1 365 19
14. Baylor 10-3 355 10
15. Georgia 12-2 318 13
16. Georgia Tech 10-3 287 16
17. Duke 10-2 232 15
18. BYU 10-1 183 18
19. North Carolina 13-0 162 24
20. Notre Dame 11-3 130 17
21. Kentucky 7-3 122 20
22. Iowa 7-3 119 21
23. Oklahoma 12-1 118
24. South Florida 10-4 92 22
25. Texas A&M 10-3 58 23

Others receiving votes: Missouri 53, Colorado 53, Florida Gulf Coast 46, Kansas St 27, Ohio St. 24, DePaul 19, Missouri St. 10, Mississippi 7, Virginia Tech 6, Nebraska 5.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Associated Press

Related Posts

South Carolina stays No. 1 in women’s AP Top 25 despite loss

Associated Press

The Top Twenty Five

Associated Press

Shiffrin returns to World Cup after recovering from virus

Associated Press