Sports Betting Line

Sports
Associated Press25
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) Memphis
at TORONTO OFF (OFF) San Antonio
at NEW YORK OFF (OFF) Indiana
at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Phoenix
at LA LAKERS (OFF) Sacramento
College Football
Tuesday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
LSU 1 1 (47) Kansas State
Monday, Jan. 10
Georgia (52½) Alabama
NFL
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Kansas City 10 10 (44) at DENVER
Dallas (42½) at PHILADELPHIA
Sunday
at TAMPA BAY 16 8 (42½) Carolina
New Orleans (40½) at ATLANTA
at BUFFALO 17 16½ (44) NY Jets
New England (40) at MIAMI
LA Chargers 3 3 (48½) at LAS VEGAS
NHL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Tampa Bay -200 at COLUMBUS +164
at BOSTON -275 New Jersey +220
at FLORIDA -142 Calgary +118
at DETROIT OFF San Jose OFF
Colorado -184 at CHICAGO +152
Winnipeg -194 at ARIZONA +160
at LAS VEGAS -162 Nashville +134
at ANAHEIM -125 Philadelphia +104

Associated Press

