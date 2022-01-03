Snapped Suspects Sentenced

Two suspects that plead guilty in connection to the illegal use of SNAP benefits have been sentenced in common pleas court in Muskingum County.

Nicole Sabo of East Fultonham was sentenced by Judge Fleegle to 2 years community control which includes 50 hours of public service. She must also pay restitution of over $19,000.

Sabo plead guilty in November to illegal use of SNAP benefits.

Lindsey Taylor-Matthews of Nashport was sentenced to 3 years community control and must before 100 hours of public service. She must pay restitution of over $75,000.

Both women were permanently disqualified from receiving SNAP benefits.

In November Taylor-Matthews plead guilty to telecommunications fraud, tampering with evidence, forgery, Medicaid eligbility fraud and complicity to illegal use of SNAP benefits.

In all 18 people were arrested during the Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office operation “Snapped Off.” The prosecutor’s office said the suspects stole a total of $315,000 from tax payers when they received government benefits illegally.