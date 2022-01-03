ODOT I-70 Construction Work Update

The Ohio Department of Transportation said motorists can expect some traffic pattern changes for the next two weeks in Zanesville.

Monday morning 6th Street closed under Interstate 70 for two weeks for bridge demolition. Motorists may also have noticed that are now two turn lanes from Maple Avenue onto Adair and new lane markers in the Underwood corridor marking the left lane for those turning onto I-70 east and one for State Route 60 thru traffic.

They’ve also made improved lane markers on I-70 to decreases crashes, but they still need motorists help.

“Obvious the speed has always been 55 miles per hour within this corridor. Now were people driving 55? I’m not totally sure,” said ODOT District 5 Public Information Officer. Morgan Overbey “Now the speed limit is posted 55 miles per hour 45 overnight because it’s crucial to the construction going on and the safety of the workers out there.”

Looking into the spring Overbey said that there will be longer term closures of 6th and 7th Streets that will occur at the same time and a bridge replacement on State Street this summer.



“Once Zanesville gets out of school State Street will close for an estimated 90 days the goal is to get State Street Bridge done during the summer now will you see other closures on State Street and the ramps and whatnot it is very likely, but you definitely expect a 90 day closure of State Street once Zanesville is out of school,” said Overbey.

ODOT also said there will be night closures as crews work on the I-70 bridge over Underwood Street.

