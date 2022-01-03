Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover Pymatuning Valley 61, Warren Lordstown 10

Belmont Union Local 64, Cambridge 22

Belpre 41, Stewart Federal Hocking 35

Beverly Ft. Frye 49, Vincent Warren 47

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 49, Richmond Edison 34

Canfield S. Range 35, Struthers 30

Centerville 52, Trenton Edgewood 40

Christian Community School 47, Medina Christian Academy 26

Cin. Mariemont 36, Norwood 30

Columbiana Crestview 39, Campbell Memorial 18

Fairport Harbor Harding 63, Vienna Mathews 40

Findlay 38, Perrysburg 37

Fredericktown 44, Delaware Christian 27

Ft. Recovery 57, Union City Mississinawa Valley 53

Garrettsville Garfield 52, Newton Falls 25

Grafton Midview 57, Oberlin Firelands 16

Grove City 46, Worthington Kilbourne 44

Hamilton Ross 48, Eaton 31

Hanoverton United 71, Lisbon David Anderson 25

Houston 46, Newton Local 26

Jefferson Area 47, Hubbard 21

Lima Shawnee 57, Lima Perry 19

Loveland 55, Cin. Sycamore 33

McArthur Vinton County 53, Athens 20

McDermott Scioto NW 43, Beaver Eastern 33

Miami Valley Christian Academy 55, Cin. Riverview East 45

Middletown Madison Senior 30, Cin. Wyoming 26

Millbury Lake 91, Carey 73

Monroe 0, Day. Chaminade Julienne 0

Nelsonville-York 60, Bidwell River Valley 43

New Boston Glenwood 59, Portsmouth Sciotoville 11

New Carlisle Tecumseh 57, Troy 54

New Madison Tri-Village 59, Sidney 31

New Richmond 36, Bethel-Tate 35

Norton 63, Mogadore Field 7

Poland Seminary 55, Cortland Lakeview 22

Portsmouth Notre Dame 43, Portsmouth Clay 12

Rockford Parkway 38, Botkins 37

Russia 68, Bradford 32

S. Webster 60, Oak Hill 42

Springboro 51, Bishop Fenwick 27

St. Clairsville 47, Martins Ferry 42

Stow-Munroe Falls 62, Akr. Ellet 43

Tol. Cent. Cath. 45, Castalia Margaretta 36

Tol. Christian 71, Sherwood Fairview 59

Toronto 45, Madonna, W.Va. 38

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 50, Ironton St. Joseph 35

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 75, Barnesville 17

Youngs. Boardman 57, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 42

Youngs. Liberty 69, Leavittsburg LaBrae 27

Youngs. Ursuline 39, Heartland Christian 22

Youngs. Valley Christian 54, Wellsville 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/