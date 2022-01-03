I-70 Construction Changing Traffic Patterns

The Ohio Department of Transportation said motorists can expect some traffic pattern changes for the next two week.

Starting Monday, January 3, 6th Street will close under I-70 for an estimated two weeks for bridge demolition. The posted detour is Market Street to Underwood Street to Elm Street to 6th Street.

All work is weather dependent and dates are subject to change.

This project will reconstruct I-70 though the city of Zanesville, resurface I-70 between U.S. 40 and State Route 93. Full reconstruction will begin west of the Licking Road overpass, including the Maple Avenue ramps and Maple Avenue at the end of the ramps, and end east of the abandoned railroad overpass.

The project also impacts 16 bridges in the area.