Ducks take on the Flyers on 4-game slide

Philadelphia Flyers (13-13-6, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Anaheim Ducks (17-11-7, second in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim looks to stop its four-game slide when the Ducks take on Philadelphia.

The Ducks are 10-4-4 at home. Anaheim averages 9.6 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the Western Conference. Josh Manson leads the team serving 47 total minutes.

The Flyers have gone 7-7-4 away from home. Philadelphia averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Eastern Conference. Travis Konecny leads the team serving 32 total minutes.

The teams face off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry leads the Ducks with 31 points, scoring 18 goals and adding 13 assists. Trevor Zegras has 6 points over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Claude Giroux leads the Flyers with 18 total assists and has 29 points. Konecny has nine assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-3-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, four penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

Flyers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Ryan Getzlaf: out (covid-19), Josh Mahura: out (upper-body), Cam Fowler: day to day (upper-body), Trevor Zegras: out (health protocols), Adam Henrique: out (lower body).

Flyers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.