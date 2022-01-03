Blackhawks face the Avalanche on 4-game slide

Colorado Avalanche (18-8-2, fourth in the Central) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (11-17-4, seventh in the Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago is looking to end its four-game slide with a win against Colorado.

The Blackhawks are 3-4-2 against opponents in the Central. Chicago averages 8.1 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Western Conference. Kirby Dach leads the team serving 27 total minutes.

The Avalanche are 4-3-0 against opponents in the Central. Colorado averages 11.4 points per game to lead the Western Conference, recording 4.2 goals and 7.2 assists per game.

In their last meeting on Oct. 13, Colorado won 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Kane has 26 total points for the Blackhawks, seven goals and 19 assists. Alex DeBrincat has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Devon Toews leads the Avalanche with a plus-21 in 17 games this season. Andre Burakovsky has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 4.6 goals, 7.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.6 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Kevin Lankinen: out (covid-19).

Avalanche: Devon Toews: out (health and safety protocols), Gabriel Landeskog: out (lower-body), Ryan Murray: day to day (lower body), Cale Makar: out (health and safety protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.