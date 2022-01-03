Area Band Director takes Part in Tournament of Roses Parade

The students of Chase Myers at Morgan Local Schools got pretty excited when they saw their band director on television this weekend.

Myers is band director for Morgan and a graduate of Maysville. He was a member of the “Saluting America’s Band Directors: The Band Director’s Marching Band” that performed at the Rose Parade on January 1.

The theme of this year’s parade was dream, believe and achieve. He hopes sharing his experience will inspire his students.

“Just to be able to go from these small towns and go do something huge like that. That’s the biggest event I’ve ever been to, let alone be a part of,” explained Myers. “My hope is that they can see that and that gives them a tinge of hope of what they can do and what they can achieve.

Myers says the whole experience was a whirlwind of rehearsals, performances and the parade. He said one of the best parts was sitting down with band directors from all over the country and sharing their experiences and the importance of music education.

“They learn those life skills, perseverance, dedication, team work all that kind of stuff, but they also learn passion, imagination, tolerance and a new way of thinking and it truly just takes a student from being a robot and it turns them in to a human, a person and puts them in a real life experience that helps them forever,” said Myers.

The float “We Teach Music. We Teach Life” was the winner of the showmanship award for the most outstanding display of showmanship and entertainment in this year’s parade. The Tournament of Roses has already asked the group back next year and Myers said he’s saving up to take part.

