Updated on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 7:15 AM EST

TODAY: Decreasing Clouds. Breezy & Cold. High 32°

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Cold & Frosty. Low 19°

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Not as Cold. High 42°

DISCUSSION:

A return to more seasonal conditions as we begin the new work week across SE Ohio. Temperatures will only warm into the lower 30s this afternoon, along with breezy conditions. Winds will be sustained between 5 to 15, with the occasional gust of 20 to 25 mph. Skies will feature more clouds to begin the day, but we will see them decrease, with more sunshine to be had this afternoon.

Skies will be mostly clear during the overnight. Temperatures will bottom out around 20 for overnight lows across the region. It will be breezy, especially before midnight, but winds will subside much more after midnight.

We will see more sunshine and warmth as we head into the day on Tuesday, as highs climb into the lower 40s.

As we head into the middle and end of the week, more of an active and colder pattern will begin to take shape across the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. Snow showers will be possible on Wednesday, but the better chance will occur Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. Some accumulation is expected.

Colder air will filter in as we end the week as well, with highs only warming into the mid to upper 20s on Thursday and Friday. The weekend will see a moderation in temperatures, as highs climb back into the mid to upper 30s on Saturday, and into the lower 40s on Sunday. We will see a quiet start to the weekend, but more precipitation moves in, in the form of rain for the day on Sunday.

Have a Great Monday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com

