SWAC play starts for Alabama A&M, UAPB

Alabama A&M (1-9, 0-0) vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-11, 0-0)

H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M visits Arkansas-Pine Bluff as SWAC play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Alabama A&M finished with four wins and nine losses, while Arkansas-Pine Bluff won three games and lost 12.

TEAM LEADERS: The Bulldogs are led by juniors Jalen Johnson and Garrett Hicks. Johnson has averaged 13.7 points and 6.2 rebounds while Hicks has recorded 13.8 points and 2.2 steals per game. The Golden Lions have been led by Shawn Williams and Brandon Brown, who have combined to score 24 points per contest.SHAWN CAN SHOOT: S. Williams has connected on 35.9 percent of the 103 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 12 for 34 over the last five games. He’s also converted 92 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: Arkansas-Pine Bluff is 0-10 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 2-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

FLOOR SPACING: Alabama A&M’s Hicks has attempted 64 3-pointers and connected on 34.4 percent of them, and is 7 of 18 over his past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas-Pine Bluff has made 7.5 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is most among SWAC teams.

