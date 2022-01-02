Northeastern looks to extend streak vs Charleston

College of Charleston (8-5, 0-1) vs. Northeastern (6-7, 0-2)

Matthews Arena, Boston; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over College of Charleston. In its last five wins against the Cougars, Northeastern has won by an average of 5 points. College of Charleston’s last win in the series came on Feb. 16, 2019, an 88-79 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Northeastern has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Chris Doherty, Tyreek Scott-Grayson, Nikola Djogo and Jason Strong have combined to account for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 43 percent of all Huskies points over the last five games.TOUGH TO DEFEND DOHERTY: Across 13 appearances this year, Northeastern’s Doherty has shot 58.4 percent.

WINNING WHEN: College of Charleston is a perfect 6-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.4 percent or less. The Cougars are 2-5 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Cougars have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Huskies. Northeastern has 33 assists on 67 field goals (49.3 percent) over its past three games while College of Charleston has assists on 37 of 75 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat College of Charleston offense has averaged 76.9 possessions per game, the second-most in Division I. Northeastern has not been as uptempo as the Cougars and is averaging only 65.8 possessions per game (ranked 313th, nationally).

