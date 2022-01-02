Neese scores 19 to lead Indiana State over Bradley 76-71

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Cooper Neese had 19 points as Indiana State edged Bradley 76-71 on Sunday.

Micah Thomas had 18 points and eight rebounds for Indiana State (8-6, 1-1 Missouri Valley Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Kailex Stephens added 14 points. Zach Hobbs had 14 points and nine rebounds.

Bradley scored 30 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Terry Roberts had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Braves (7-7, 1-1). Malevy Leons added 11 points and 12 rebounds. Connor Hickman had 10 points.

