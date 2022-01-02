Houston visits Philadelphia on 4-game road skid

Houston Rockets (10-26, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (19-16, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston will attempt to break its four-game road skid when the Rockets play Philadelphia.

The 76ers are 6-8 in home games. Philadelphia has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rockets are 3-17 in road games. Houston is 4-20 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tobias Harris is scoring 18.5 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the 76ers. Joel Embiid is averaging 29.3 points and 10.2 rebounds while shooting 50.9% over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Christian Wood is shooting 47.3% and averaging 16.8 points for the Rockets. Armoni Brooks is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 103.5 points, 39.6 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.0 points per game.

Rockets: 1-9, averaging 108.1 points, 38.8 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.3 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back), Myles Powell: out (health and safety protocols), Danny Green: out (health protocols), Aaron Henry: day to day (illness), Tyler Johnson: out (health and safety protocols).

Rockets: Garrison Mathews: out (health and safety protocols), Jae’Sean Tate: out (health protocols), Eric Gordon: out (groin), Alperen Sengun: out (ankle), D.J. Augustin: out (health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.