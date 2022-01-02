Calgary visits Chicago after Gaudreau’s 2-goal game

Calgary Flames (16-7-6, third in the Pacific) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (11-16-4, seventh in the Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blackhawks +126, Flames -150; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary visits the Chicago Blackhawks after Johnny Gaudreau scored two goals in the Flames’ 6-4 victory over the Kraken.

The Blackhawks are 5-8-2 in conference games. Chicago averages 8.1 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Western Conference. Kirby Dach leads the team serving 27 total minutes.

The Flames are 4-5-3 in Western Conference play. Calgary is eighth in the Western Conference averaging 5.0 assists per game, led by Gaudreau with 0.7.

In their last meeting on Nov. 23, Calgary won 5-2. Rasmus Andersson recorded a team-high 2 points for the Flames.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with 17 goals, adding six assists and totaling 23 points. Dominik Kubalik has three goals over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with a plus-23 in 29 games this season. Matthew Tkachuk has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

Flames: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Kevin Lankinen: out (covid-19).

Flames: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.