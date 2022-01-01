Sanchez’s late goal gives Tottenham 1-0 win against Watford

Sports
Associated Press34

WATFORD, England (AP) — Davinson Sanchez’s stoppage-time goal secured Tottenham a 1-0 victory over Watford on Saturday to enhance its pursuit of Champions League qualification.

The Colombia defender headed a free kick from Heung-min Son past goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann in the sixth minute of added time to hand Watford a sixth successive loss.

The match had been temporarily halted for a few minutes in the closing stages when a supporter in a stand became ill.

Tottenham moved two points behind fourth-place Arsenal, which lost 2-1 to Manchester City in the Premier League earlier Saturday, and Antonio Conte’s side has two games in hand on its north London rival.

Watford is two points above the drop zone having played two more games than Burnley in the final relegation place.

Associated Press

