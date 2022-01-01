Bey hits 3-pointer late in OT, Pistons edge Spurs 117-116

DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey hit a 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left in overtime and finished with 21 points, leading the Detroit Pistons to a 117-116 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night.

Hamidou Diallo had 34 points and 13 rebounds to lead Detroit, which had lost four in a row and 18 of its last 19 games. The Pistons had five players score in double figures and three — Diallo (14), Luka Garza (14) and Bey (17) — with double-digit rebounds. Garza scored 20 points, Caasius Stanley 17 and Derrick Walton had a career-high 11 points in the win.

Bryn Forbes came off the bench to score 27 points for the Spurs, who lost their third straight game. Devin Vassell added 19 points. Derrick White scored 18, and Jakob Poeltl and Tre Jones each added 15 points.

The Spurs led by as many as 17 points in the second quarter before the Pistons closed within seven, 59-52, at halftime. Detroit then went on a 33-22 run, taking an 85-81 lead after three quarters.

The Pistons were playing without Frank Jackson, who sustained a right ankle sprain against New York on Thursday. He was one of 13 inactive players on the Pistons’ roster. Ten of the players were out for reasons related to the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

It was the second game of the week between the teams. The Spurs won 144-109 in San Antonio on Monday. … The Spurs put Lonnie Walker and Doug Mc Dermott on the inactive list due to Covid-19 protocols.

