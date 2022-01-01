Adamu scores 13, Montana St. suffocates Idaho St. 60-40

Sports
Associated Press45

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Amin Adamu scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Montana State stifled Idaho State in a 60-40 on Saturday.

The Bobcats (10-5, 2-2 Big Sky Conference) held Idaho State to 25.5% shooting and limited the Bengals (2-11, 0-4) to a season-low 19 points before intermission.

Emmit Taylor III scored 12 points for the Bengals. Montana State now has won six of its last seven.

Tarik Cool, who entered as Idaho State’s leading scorer at 11 points per game, finished 1-for-6 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Associated Press

Related Posts

Russian, Czech junior hockey teams removed from plane

Associated Press

Coleman-Lands scores 20, No. 6 KU beats George Mason 76-67

Associated Press

NBA calls up 4th G League ref; Hawks’ McMillan in protocols

Associated Press