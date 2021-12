ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Zanesville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman

Authorities are looking for Lori Crawford of Zanesville.

ZPD say Crawford was reported missing by family on Wednesday, December 29.

Anyone with information on Crawford’s whereabouts is being asked to contact the Zanesville Police Department at 740-455-0700 or Det. Porter at 740-455-0605.