Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altoona 59, Greater Johnstown 11

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 45, Leechburg 4

Armstrong 62, Hempfield 39

Audenried 54, Chester 25

Beaver Area 56, Central Valley 26

Bedford 62, Chestnut Ridge 31

Bishop Canevin 52, Riverview 6

Blackhawk 49, N. Can. Hoover, Ohio 32

Blue Mountain 43, Hamburg 29

Bridgeport, W.Va. 57, Laurel Highlands 22

Buckhannon-Upshur, W.Va. 56, South Allegheny 41

Burgettstown 35, Quaker Valley 31

Camp Hill Trinity 60, Pine-Richland 50

Cardinal O’Hara 59, Rustin 40

Cedar Crest 40, Twin Valley 34

Central Bucks West 55, Lancaster Catholic 44

Central Dauphin 62, Padua Academy, Del. 17

Chartiers Valley 63, Pittsburgh North Catholic 52

Chartiers Valley 72, Indiana 40

Conestoga Valley 55, Solanco 40

Crestwood 36, Marian Catholic 33

Delone 54, Lansdale Catholic 48

Dubois Central Catholic 48, Brockway 29

Dunmore 46, Scranton Prep 17

Eden Christian 60, Ambridge 28

Egg Harbor, N.J. 55, Freire Charter 14

Elizabethtown 49, Kennard-Dale 16

Executive Charter 56, Kutztown 29

Fairview 49, General McLane 29

Faith Christian Academy 53, Lancaster Christian 24

Fort Cherry 40, West Allegheny 37

Gloucester Christian, N.J. 42, Phil-Montgomery Christian 36

Greater Latrobe 61, McLean, Va. 48

Greenwood 51, Sullivan County 27

Grove City 32, Laurel 29

Hampton 63, Seton-LaSalle 28

Hazleton Area 50, Marion Center 39

Hickory 46, Sharpsville 42

Highlands 71, West Mifflin 46

Honesdale 50, Forest City 15

Jim Thorpe 60, Northampton 43

Keystone Oaks 53, Brownsville 30

Knoch 50, Kiski Area 17

Lewisburg 41, Jersey Shore 38

Manheim Central 57, York Suburban 31

Mapletown 52, Hundred, W.Va. 41

Maplewood 49, Northwestern 32

Mars 66, Connellsville 29

McGuffey 40, Avella 27

Mercer 44, Titusville 18

Millville 58, North Penn/Liberty 24

Milton 51, Meadowbrook Christian 18

Monessen 45, Charleroi 40

Montgomery 30, Wyalusing 29

Mount Lebanon 55, Berlin Hiland, Ohio 47

Mount St. Joseph 46, Upper Dublin 31

Nanticoke Area 43, Berwick 38

Neshannock 70, Fort Leboeuf 44

New Oxford 52, Northern Lebanon 34

North Allegheny 60, Baldwin 54

Northeast Bradford 47, Tunkhannock 29

Oakland Catholic 52, Butler 30

Old Forge 32, Wyoming Seminary 24

Oley Valley 54, Salisbury 37

Penn-Trafford 47, Franklin Regional 23

Pennridge 66, Boyertown 47

Peters Township 47, North Hills 26

Pittston Area 52, Wyoming Area 25

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 64, Caravel Academy, Del. 44

Pocono Mountain West 55, Holy Redeemer 47

Redbank Valley 52, Ellwood City 45

Rochester 64, Aliquippa 29

Shady Side Academy 57, Ellis School 25

Shenango 45, Wilmington 17

South Side 55, Northgate 15

Southmoreland 45, Plum 34

State College 59, Fleetwood 32

Thomas Jefferson 56, West Greene 40

Trinity, W.Va. 66, Turkeyfoot Valley 10

Tussey Mountain 50, North Star 44

Uniontown 49, Brashear 12

Upper St. Clair 68, Belle Vernon 36

Valley View 50, Lakeland 49

Warwick 39, Garden Spot 35

West Lawn Wilson 43, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 35

Western Wayne 59, Wallenpaupack 35

Wilkes-Barre Area 45, Hanover Area 22

Wyoming Valley West 72, Spring-Ford 34

Yough 43, Ligonier Valley 21

Apollo Trust Holiday Tournament=

River Valley 67, Apollo-Ridge 36

Holiday Tournament=

Tulpehocken 55, Octorara 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bangor vs. Allentown Dieruff, ccd.

