Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altoona 59, Greater Johnstown 11
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 45, Leechburg 4
Armstrong 62, Hempfield 39
Audenried 54, Chester 25
Beaver Area 56, Central Valley 26
Bedford 62, Chestnut Ridge 31
Bishop Canevin 52, Riverview 6
Blackhawk 49, N. Can. Hoover, Ohio 32
Blue Mountain 43, Hamburg 29
Bridgeport, W.Va. 57, Laurel Highlands 22
Buckhannon-Upshur, W.Va. 56, South Allegheny 41
Burgettstown 35, Quaker Valley 31
Camp Hill Trinity 60, Pine-Richland 50
Cardinal O’Hara 59, Rustin 40
Cedar Crest 40, Twin Valley 34
Central Bucks West 55, Lancaster Catholic 44
Central Dauphin 62, Padua Academy, Del. 17
Chartiers Valley 63, Pittsburgh North Catholic 52
Chartiers Valley 72, Indiana 40
Conestoga Valley 55, Solanco 40
Crestwood 36, Marian Catholic 33
Delone 54, Lansdale Catholic 48
Dubois Central Catholic 48, Brockway 29
Dunmore 46, Scranton Prep 17
Eden Christian 60, Ambridge 28
Egg Harbor, N.J. 55, Freire Charter 14
Elizabethtown 49, Kennard-Dale 16
Executive Charter 56, Kutztown 29
Fairview 49, General McLane 29
Faith Christian Academy 53, Lancaster Christian 24
Fort Cherry 40, West Allegheny 37
Gloucester Christian, N.J. 42, Phil-Montgomery Christian 36
Greater Latrobe 61, McLean, Va. 48
Greenwood 51, Sullivan County 27
Grove City 32, Laurel 29
Hampton 63, Seton-LaSalle 28
Hazleton Area 50, Marion Center 39
Hickory 46, Sharpsville 42
Highlands 71, West Mifflin 46
Honesdale 50, Forest City 15
Jim Thorpe 60, Northampton 43
Keystone Oaks 53, Brownsville 30
Knoch 50, Kiski Area 17
Lewisburg 41, Jersey Shore 38
Manheim Central 57, York Suburban 31
Mapletown 52, Hundred, W.Va. 41
Maplewood 49, Northwestern 32
Mars 66, Connellsville 29
McGuffey 40, Avella 27
Mercer 44, Titusville 18
Millville 58, North Penn/Liberty 24
Milton 51, Meadowbrook Christian 18
Monessen 45, Charleroi 40
Montgomery 30, Wyalusing 29
Mount Lebanon 55, Berlin Hiland, Ohio 47
Mount St. Joseph 46, Upper Dublin 31
Nanticoke Area 43, Berwick 38
Neshannock 70, Fort Leboeuf 44
New Oxford 52, Northern Lebanon 34
North Allegheny 60, Baldwin 54
Northeast Bradford 47, Tunkhannock 29
Oakland Catholic 52, Butler 30
Old Forge 32, Wyoming Seminary 24
Oley Valley 54, Salisbury 37
Penn-Trafford 47, Franklin Regional 23
Pennridge 66, Boyertown 47
Peters Township 47, North Hills 26
Pittston Area 52, Wyoming Area 25
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 64, Caravel Academy, Del. 44
Pocono Mountain West 55, Holy Redeemer 47
Redbank Valley 52, Ellwood City 45
Rochester 64, Aliquippa 29
Shady Side Academy 57, Ellis School 25
Shenango 45, Wilmington 17
South Side 55, Northgate 15
Southmoreland 45, Plum 34
State College 59, Fleetwood 32
Thomas Jefferson 56, West Greene 40
Trinity, W.Va. 66, Turkeyfoot Valley 10
Tussey Mountain 50, North Star 44
Uniontown 49, Brashear 12
Upper St. Clair 68, Belle Vernon 36
Valley View 50, Lakeland 49
Warwick 39, Garden Spot 35
West Lawn Wilson 43, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 35
Western Wayne 59, Wallenpaupack 35
Wilkes-Barre Area 45, Hanover Area 22
Wyoming Valley West 72, Spring-Ford 34
Yough 43, Ligonier Valley 21
Apollo Trust Holiday Tournament=
River Valley 67, Apollo-Ridge 36
Holiday Tournament=
Tulpehocken 55, Octorara 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bangor vs. Allentown Dieruff, ccd.
