Virginia looks for road win vs Syracuse

Virginia (7-5, 1-1) vs. Syracuse (7-5, 1-0)

Carrier Dome, Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia looks for its third straight win over Syracuse at Carrier Dome. Syracuse’s last win at home against the Cavaliers came on Feb. 4, 2017.

SUPER SENIORS: Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim, Jimmy Boeheim and Cole Swider have combined to score 59 percent of the team’s points this season, including 60 percent of all Orange scoring over the last five games.BRILLIANT BUDDY: B. Boeheim has connected on 30.9 percent of the 81 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 19 over his last three games. He’s also made 91.1 percent of his free throws this season.

FLOOR SPACING: Syracuse’s Joseph Girard III has attempted 74 3-pointers and connected on 48.6 percent of them, and is 13 for 31 over his past five games.

STREAK SCORING: Syracuse has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 95 points while giving up 80.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Virginia defense has held opponents to just 56.2 points per game, the eighth-lowest in Division I. Syracuse has given up an average of 75.8 points through 12 games (ranked 260th, nationally).

