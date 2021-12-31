Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Athens 32, Jacksonville 28
Batavia 57, Evanston Township 49
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 49, Chester 27
Belvidere North 37, Dakota 27
Black Hawk, Wis. 53, Warren 28
Bremen 36, Chicago Ag Science 31
Chicago Resurrection 44, Grayslake Central 35
Chicago Resurrection 57, St. Ignatius 50
Decatur St. Teresa 47, Litchfield 38
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 46, Heyworth 37
Deerfield 50, Lake Zurich 46
Erie/Prophetstown 34, Bureau Valley 24
Franklin (South County) 52, Nokomis 46
Galena 48, Belmont, Wis. 34
Gillespie 58, Raymond Lincolnwood 22
Granite City 46, Ft. Zumwalt North, Mo. 40
Greenville 41, Trenton Wesclin 36
Hinckley-Big Rock 31, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 26
Illini West (Carthage) 66, Unity-Payson 51
Lake Forest 55, South Elgin 35
Lincoln Way West 50, Rolling Meadows 40
Lisle (Benet Academy) 66, Marist 55
Maine South 54, Hononegah 42
McHenry 44, Machesney Park Harlem 35
Morrison 46, Aledo (Mercer County) 29
Mt. Pulaski 51, Fairbury Prairie Central 48
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 46, Havana 37
Oswego East 58, Minooka 48
Pana 44, Petersburg PORTA 33
Peoria Heights (Quest) 29, Brooks Academy 28
Plainfield South 44, Peotone 38
Prospect 61, St. Viator 39
Reed-Custer 45, Lisle 42
Rockford Boylan 51, McHenry 36
Rockridge 42, Monmouth-Roseville 29
Romeoville 42, Bradley-Bourbonnais 33
St. Viator 62, St. Ignatius 41
Stevenson 53, Barrington 51
Sycamore 51, Lockport 34
Tolono Unity 36, Armstrong 21
Waterloo 53, Carlyle 26
Williamsville 55, Greenfield 48
Montini Tournament=
Burlington Central 43, St. Francis 18
Lyons 61, Montini 43
Naperville North 54, York 30
Nazareth 45, Huntley 27
Whitney Young 50, Loyola 44
Oswego East Tournament=
Kaneland 50, Metea Valley 42
Sycamore 51, Oswego East 34
State Farm Tournament=
Geneseo 52, Washington 49, OT
Morton 51, Mother McAuley 26
Paris 49, Normal University 31
Winnebago 57, Brimfield 42
