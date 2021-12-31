Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Athens 32, Jacksonville 28

Batavia 57, Evanston Township 49

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 49, Chester 27

Belvidere North 37, Dakota 27

Black Hawk, Wis. 53, Warren 28

Bremen 36, Chicago Ag Science 31

Chicago Resurrection 44, Grayslake Central 35

Chicago Resurrection 57, St. Ignatius 50

Decatur St. Teresa 47, Litchfield 38

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 46, Heyworth 37

Deerfield 50, Lake Zurich 46

Erie/Prophetstown 34, Bureau Valley 24

Franklin (South County) 52, Nokomis 46

Galena 48, Belmont, Wis. 34

Gillespie 58, Raymond Lincolnwood 22

Granite City 46, Ft. Zumwalt North, Mo. 40

Greenville 41, Trenton Wesclin 36

Hinckley-Big Rock 31, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 26

Illini West (Carthage) 66, Unity-Payson 51

Lake Forest 55, South Elgin 35

Lincoln Way West 50, Rolling Meadows 40

Lisle (Benet Academy) 66, Marist 55

Maine South 54, Hononegah 42

McHenry 44, Machesney Park Harlem 35

Morrison 46, Aledo (Mercer County) 29

Mt. Pulaski 51, Fairbury Prairie Central 48

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 46, Havana 37

Oswego East 58, Minooka 48

Pana 44, Petersburg PORTA 33

Peoria Heights (Quest) 29, Brooks Academy 28

Plainfield South 44, Peotone 38

Prospect 61, St. Viator 39

Reed-Custer 45, Lisle 42

Rockford Boylan 51, McHenry 36

Rockridge 42, Monmouth-Roseville 29

Romeoville 42, Bradley-Bourbonnais 33

St. Viator 62, St. Ignatius 41

Stevenson 53, Barrington 51

Sycamore 51, Lockport 34

Tolono Unity 36, Armstrong 21

Waterloo 53, Carlyle 26

Williamsville 55, Greenfield 48

Montini Tournament=

Burlington Central 43, St. Francis 18

Lyons 61, Montini 43

Naperville North 54, York 30

Nazareth 45, Huntley 27

Whitney Young 50, Loyola 44

Oswego East Tournament=

Kaneland 50, Metea Valley 42

Sycamore 51, Oswego East 34

State Farm Tournament=

Geneseo 52, Washington 49, OT

Morton 51, Mother McAuley 26

Paris 49, Normal University 31

Winnebago 57, Brimfield 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/