Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 66, Peninsula Catholic, Va. 53

Alliance Marlington 54, Sarahsville Shenandoah 37

Amherst Steele 71, Berea-Midpark 64

Antwerp 58, Edon 38

Bay Village Bay 60, Massillon Perry 55

Beloit W. Branch 64, Ravenna 45

Bloom-Carroll 68, Cameron, W.Va. 32

Bluffton 67, Arlington 35

Caledonia River Valley 89, Galion 67

Carey 53, Van Buren 34

Celina 49, Coldwater 36

Centerville 53, Huber Hts. Wayne 46

Chardon 77, Geneva 58

Charlotte Providence Day, N.C. 69, Kettering Alter 58

Cin. La Salle 71, Cin. Colerain 54

Cin. Sycamore 61, Bradenton Christian, Fla. 41

Cle. Hts. 83, Sacred Heart Prep, Calif. 81

Cle. St. Ignatius 57, Bishop Manogue, Nev. 29

Clinton, Tenn. 74, Cin. St. Xavier 59

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 60, Fairview, Ky. 37

Collins Western Reserve 48, Huron 47

Continental 44, Cory-Rawson 41

Cornerstone Christian 86, Youngs. East 34

Cortland Lakeview 73, Vienna Mathews 53

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 54, E. Cle. Shaw 51

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 76, Madison 70

Cuyahoga Hts. 54, Fairport Harbor Harding 45

Delaware Hayes 54, Mt. Vernon 49

Delphos St. John’s 44, Pandora-Gilboa 36

Delta 59, Millbury Lake 28

Dublin Jerome 65, Bishop Hartley 31

Elyria 43, Lorain 41

Fairfield 59, Hamilton Ross 45

Findlay 81, Sandusky 65

Findlay Liberty-Benton 68, Bloomdale Elmwood 58

Georgetown 50, Sardinia Eastern Brown 49

Goshen 47, Lebanon 44, OT

Green 67, Solon 57

Grove City 47, South 35

Grove City Cent. Crossing 67, Cols. Franklin Hts. 64, OT

Groveport-Madison 64, Ashville Teays Valley 57

Harrison 50, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 43

Hicksville 45, Edgerton 37

Hilliard Davidson 47, Westerville Cent. 41

Howard E. Knox 50, Grove City Christian 49, OT

Ironton Rock Hill 59, Portsmouth 54

Jackson Center 61, Anna 46

Johnstown Northridge 53, Cardington-Lincoln 36

Kettering Fairmont 81, Fairborn 26

Kidron Cent. Christian 59, Magnolia Sandy Valley 57, OT

Lodi Cloverleaf 60, Lorain Clearview 40

Lucas 66, Loudonville 39

Lynchburg-Clay 66, Chillicothe Huntington 39

Lyon Co., Ky. 99, Powell Olentangy Liberty 58

Malvern 62, Caldwell 41

Martins Ferry 71, Barnesville 49

Massillon Tuslaw 71, Hartville Lake Center Christian 57

McArthur Vinton County 51, Marietta 50

McDermott Scioto NW 68, Portsmouth Sciotoville 26

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 67, Harrod Allen E. 49

Miamisburg 81, Xenia 47

Milford Center Fairbanks 42, Marysville 38

Millersburg W. Holmes 68, Wooster 58

Minster 62, Houston 42

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 64, McComb 60, OT

N. Can. Hoover 31, Louisville 30

Navarre Fairless 51, E. Can. 45

New Bremen 76, Elida 44

New Concord John Glenn 53, Cambridge 49, OT

New Lexington 60, Nelsonville-York 44

New Matamoras Frontier 70, Toronto 61

New Middletown Spring. 69, Hubbard 34

Newark Licking Valley 61, Philo 47

Orange 54, Ashtabula Edgewood 48

Painesville Riverside 67, Eastlake North 58

Pemberville Eastwood 45, Bellevue 42

Peninsula Woodridge 49, Medina Highland 44

Perrysburg 55, Rossford 54

Raceland, Ky. 55, Crown City S. Gallia 47

Ravenna SE 56, Brookfield 38

Ravenswood, W.Va. 81, Racine Southern 59

Richmond Edison 46, E. Palestine 35

Richwood N. Union 61, Bellefontaine 38

Shadyside 79, Bellaire 67

Sidney 56, New Carlisle Tecumseh 55

Sidney Lehman 55, N. Lewisburg Triad 37

Spring. Cath. Cent. 55, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 40

Spring. NE 54, Day. Northridge 39

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 68, Friendship Christian, Tenn. 48

St. Henry 52, Maria Stein Marion Local 49

Streetsboro 63, Akr. Ellet 33

Struthers 47, Youngs. Liberty 45

Stryker 57, Montpelier 28

Sugar Grove Berne Union 57, Amanda-Clearcreek 51

Tol. Cent. Cath. 70, Trotwood-Madison 57

Upper Sandusky 72, Marion Harding 64

Urbana 49, Waynesville 40

Utica 66, Marion Elgin 53

Van Wert 61, Van Wert Lincolnview 26

Vandalia Butler 46, Greenville 32

Vestavia Hills, Ala. 62, Hamilton 42

W. Jefferson 62, Morral Ridgedale 46

Wahama, W.Va. 56, Reedsville Eastern 36

Waterford 84, Albany Alexander 66

Westlake 64, Oberlin Firelands 46

Wilmington 65, Monroe 56

Wintersville Indian Creek 53, Rayland Buckeye 42

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 52, Lore City Buckeye Trail 43

Ayersville Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Defiance Ayersville 68, Miller City 38

Third Place=

Tol. Christian 70, N. Baltimore 42

C.D. Hawhee Classic=

Bishop Ready 50, Circleville Logan Elm 38

Cols. Upper Arlington 59, Waverly 50

Gallipolis Gallia 61, Chillicothe Unioto 56

Minford 54, Piketon 34

Cactus Jam=

Olmsted Falls 55, Silverton, Ore. 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Barberton vs. Can. Cent. Cath., ccd.

Cols. DeSales vs. Delaware Buckeye Valley, ppd.

Elmore Woodmore vs. Milan Edison, ccd.

Johnstown vs. Bishop Watterson, ppd.

Minerva vs. Can. South, ccd.

Tol. Whitmer vs. Sylvania Northview, ppd.

Warren Champion vs. Windham, ppd.

Williamsburg vs. Cin. Riverview East, ccd.

