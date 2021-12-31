Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 66, Peninsula Catholic, Va. 53
Alliance Marlington 54, Sarahsville Shenandoah 37
Amherst Steele 71, Berea-Midpark 64
Antwerp 58, Edon 38
Bay Village Bay 60, Massillon Perry 55
Beloit W. Branch 64, Ravenna 45
Bloom-Carroll 68, Cameron, W.Va. 32
Bluffton 67, Arlington 35
Caledonia River Valley 89, Galion 67
Carey 53, Van Buren 34
Celina 49, Coldwater 36
Centerville 53, Huber Hts. Wayne 46
Chardon 77, Geneva 58
Charlotte Providence Day, N.C. 69, Kettering Alter 58
Cin. La Salle 71, Cin. Colerain 54
Cin. Sycamore 61, Bradenton Christian, Fla. 41
Cle. Hts. 83, Sacred Heart Prep, Calif. 81
Cle. St. Ignatius 57, Bishop Manogue, Nev. 29
Clinton, Tenn. 74, Cin. St. Xavier 59
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 60, Fairview, Ky. 37
Collins Western Reserve 48, Huron 47
Continental 44, Cory-Rawson 41
Cornerstone Christian 86, Youngs. East 34
Cortland Lakeview 73, Vienna Mathews 53
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 54, E. Cle. Shaw 51
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 76, Madison 70
Cuyahoga Hts. 54, Fairport Harbor Harding 45
Delaware Hayes 54, Mt. Vernon 49
Delphos St. John’s 44, Pandora-Gilboa 36
Delta 59, Millbury Lake 28
Dublin Jerome 65, Bishop Hartley 31
Elyria 43, Lorain 41
Fairfield 59, Hamilton Ross 45
Findlay 81, Sandusky 65
Findlay Liberty-Benton 68, Bloomdale Elmwood 58
Georgetown 50, Sardinia Eastern Brown 49
Goshen 47, Lebanon 44, OT
Green 67, Solon 57
Grove City 47, South 35
Grove City Cent. Crossing 67, Cols. Franklin Hts. 64, OT
Groveport-Madison 64, Ashville Teays Valley 57
Harrison 50, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 43
Hicksville 45, Edgerton 37
Hilliard Davidson 47, Westerville Cent. 41
Howard E. Knox 50, Grove City Christian 49, OT
Ironton Rock Hill 59, Portsmouth 54
Jackson Center 61, Anna 46
Johnstown Northridge 53, Cardington-Lincoln 36
Kettering Fairmont 81, Fairborn 26
Kidron Cent. Christian 59, Magnolia Sandy Valley 57, OT
Lodi Cloverleaf 60, Lorain Clearview 40
Lucas 66, Loudonville 39
Lynchburg-Clay 66, Chillicothe Huntington 39
Lyon Co., Ky. 99, Powell Olentangy Liberty 58
Malvern 62, Caldwell 41
Martins Ferry 71, Barnesville 49
Massillon Tuslaw 71, Hartville Lake Center Christian 57
McArthur Vinton County 51, Marietta 50
McDermott Scioto NW 68, Portsmouth Sciotoville 26
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 67, Harrod Allen E. 49
Miamisburg 81, Xenia 47
Milford Center Fairbanks 42, Marysville 38
Millersburg W. Holmes 68, Wooster 58
Minster 62, Houston 42
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 64, McComb 60, OT
N. Can. Hoover 31, Louisville 30
Navarre Fairless 51, E. Can. 45
New Bremen 76, Elida 44
New Concord John Glenn 53, Cambridge 49, OT
New Lexington 60, Nelsonville-York 44
New Matamoras Frontier 70, Toronto 61
New Middletown Spring. 69, Hubbard 34
Newark Licking Valley 61, Philo 47
Orange 54, Ashtabula Edgewood 48
Painesville Riverside 67, Eastlake North 58
Pemberville Eastwood 45, Bellevue 42
Peninsula Woodridge 49, Medina Highland 44
Perrysburg 55, Rossford 54
Raceland, Ky. 55, Crown City S. Gallia 47
Ravenna SE 56, Brookfield 38
Ravenswood, W.Va. 81, Racine Southern 59
Richmond Edison 46, E. Palestine 35
Richwood N. Union 61, Bellefontaine 38
Shadyside 79, Bellaire 67
Sidney 56, New Carlisle Tecumseh 55
Sidney Lehman 55, N. Lewisburg Triad 37
Spring. Cath. Cent. 55, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 40
Spring. NE 54, Day. Northridge 39
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 68, Friendship Christian, Tenn. 48
St. Henry 52, Maria Stein Marion Local 49
Streetsboro 63, Akr. Ellet 33
Struthers 47, Youngs. Liberty 45
Stryker 57, Montpelier 28
Sugar Grove Berne Union 57, Amanda-Clearcreek 51
Tol. Cent. Cath. 70, Trotwood-Madison 57
Upper Sandusky 72, Marion Harding 64
Urbana 49, Waynesville 40
Utica 66, Marion Elgin 53
Van Wert 61, Van Wert Lincolnview 26
Vandalia Butler 46, Greenville 32
Vestavia Hills, Ala. 62, Hamilton 42
W. Jefferson 62, Morral Ridgedale 46
Wahama, W.Va. 56, Reedsville Eastern 36
Waterford 84, Albany Alexander 66
Westlake 64, Oberlin Firelands 46
Wilmington 65, Monroe 56
Wintersville Indian Creek 53, Rayland Buckeye 42
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 52, Lore City Buckeye Trail 43
Ayersville Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Defiance Ayersville 68, Miller City 38
Third Place=
Tol. Christian 70, N. Baltimore 42
C.D. Hawhee Classic=
Bishop Ready 50, Circleville Logan Elm 38
Cols. Upper Arlington 59, Waverly 50
Gallipolis Gallia 61, Chillicothe Unioto 56
Minford 54, Piketon 34
Cactus Jam=
Olmsted Falls 55, Silverton, Ore. 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Barberton vs. Can. Cent. Cath., ccd.
Cols. DeSales vs. Delaware Buckeye Valley, ppd.
Elmore Woodmore vs. Milan Edison, ccd.
Johnstown vs. Bishop Watterson, ppd.
Minerva vs. Can. South, ccd.
Tol. Whitmer vs. Sylvania Northview, ppd.
Warren Champion vs. Windham, ppd.
Williamsburg vs. Cin. Riverview East, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/