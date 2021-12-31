Safely Ringing in the New Year

95 percent of all drivers say that drinking and driving is very or extremely dangerous.

Yet, last year on Ohio’s roadways 384 people died in alcohol-related crashes according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. To avoid becoming a statistic in the new year AAA is asking motorists to make decisions to help prevent alcohol-related crashes. Recommendations include not drinking and driving, and if you are going to drink don’t drive, take a rideshare or cab or stay where you are celebrating.

“Ohio’s liability laws hold those who serve alcohol liable if their drunk guests are involved in a crash on the way home. So, if you’re serving alcohol at a party and one of you guest’s are drinking and driving and they cause a crash you could actually be held liable for that crash,” said AAA of Ohio Public Affairs Kimberly Schwind.

At the Barn in Zanesville their goal is to make sure their guests get home safely. They’ll utilize their Barn Bus along with working with the local cab company.

“My goal is to make sure that our customers can come back,” said Barn Owner Jim Watson. “If they go out and get caught up in something they shouldn’t be doing then they can’t come back, but if they have a designated driver or we have the van or use a cab we can get where we’re going and get back to where we want to be the next day.”

AAA also said for those hosting a party it’s good to have some non-alcoholic alternatives for guests so they’ve put together some mocktail recipes on their website so that you can ring in the new year safe and sober.