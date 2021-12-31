S. Alabama, Texas State seek first conference win

South Alabama (10-4, 0-1) vs. Texas State (9-4, 0-1)

Strahan Coliseum, San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama meets Texas State as both teams look for its first Sun Belt win of the season. South Alabama came up short in an 89-87 overtime game at Texas-Arlington in its last outing. Texas State lost 78-63 loss at home to Troy in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas State’s Caleb Asberry, Isiah Small and Nighael Ceaser have combined to account for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 50 percent of all Bobcats points over the last five games.MIGHTY MANNING JR.: Charles Manning Jr. has connected on 28.9 percent of the 45 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 81.8 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: Texas State is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over 10 times or fewer. The Bobcats are 4-4 when they record more than 10 turnovers. South Alabama has created 17.2 turnovers per game this year and 16 per game over its last three.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bobcats have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Jaguars. Texas State has an assist on 42 of 71 field goals (59.2 percent) over its past three contests while South Alabama has assists on 34 of 83 field goals (41 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas State is ranked second among Sun Belt teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35 percent. The Bobcats have averaged 11.3 offensive boards per game and 13.2 per game over their last five games.

