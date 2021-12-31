High Speed Chase in Noble County

A vehicle stolen out of South Carolina led Noble County Sheriff’s deputies on an early morning pursuit.

Sheriff Jason Mackie began following the vehicle on I-77 after noticing suspicious activity and then learned the car was stolen. Attempts failed to pull over the driver and the suspect led Sheriff Mackie on a high speed chase.

Guernsey County Sheriff’s Deputies became involved near the Buffalo exit when they attempted to disable the vehicle with spike strips. The strips deflated the tire, but the suspect continued reaching speeds over 110 miles per hour and swerving around vehicles.

Sheriff Mackie and Sergeant Simon surrounded the vehicle due to the life-threatening nature of the pursuit.

Sergeant Simon’s cruiser was rammed by the suspect’s vehicle twice resulting in the suspect’s vehicle spinning out of control, overturning and landing in the shoulder of the interstate.

The suspect fled on foot before being apprehended by Sheriff Mackie.

A search of the vehicle recovered a loaded .45 caliber pistol and 26 round extended magazine. The suspect was cleared by medical personnel and taken to the Noble County Jail.