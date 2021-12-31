Harvard looks for home win vs Princeton

Princeton (10-3, 0-0) vs. Harvard (8-4, 0-0)

Lavietes Pavilion, Boston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard looks for its fourth straight win over Princeton at Lavietes Pavilion. The last victory for the Tigers at Harvard was a 57-56 win on Feb. 4, 2017.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Princeton’s Ethan Wright, Jaelin Llewellyn and Drew Friberg have combined to account for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 47 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.EFFICIENT ETHAN: Wright has connected on 42.5 percent of the 80 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 17 over his last three games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Harvard has scored 71 points per game and allowed 62.3 over a three-game home winning streak.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Tigers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Crimson. Harvard has 33 assists on 73 field goals (45.2 percent) over its past three outings while Princeton has assists on 60 of 106 field goals (56.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Princeton as a team has made 11.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is eighth-most among Division I teams. The Tigers have averaged 13.3 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

