Give Smokey a New Home in 2022

The Animal Shelter Society said this week’s pet of the week deserves a loving home in the new year.

Smokey can be a little nervous at first, but once he warms up is very loving and he’s very healthy. He’s nine months old and has been at the shelter since June. The goal of the shelter is to have animals stay no longer than 30-45 days.



“They have enrichments, they have toys, they have time where they can play with the other felines. If they’ve been in a shelter or this confinement for this amount of time there’s deterioration with them, with their mental health,” said Animal Shelter Executive Director April Cohagen-Gibson.

The animal care manager on staff keeps an eye on all the animals to make sure they’re happy and healthy. The shelter also does a lot of laundry for the animals in their care and could use some gently used washers and dryers if anyone is upgrading and looking for someone to take their older models.

“We could certainly use those here at our shelter. We can pick them up in the Muskingum County radius. We do an average of 28-30 loads of laundry a day sticking with our protocols so we are in need. We have 5 washers and dryers going at all times during our business hours 9-4,” explained Cohagen-Gibson.

The shelter has also announced that they are postponing their Caturday Night Live event that was to happen in January. It will now take place later in 2022.

