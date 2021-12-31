Davis, SMU host UCF

Central Florida (9-2, 1-0) vs. SMU (10-3, 1-0)

Moody Coliseum, Dallas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Darin Green Jr. and Central Florida will battle Kendric Davis and SMU. The junior Green has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17 over his last five games. Davis, a senior, is averaging 23.4 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Central Florida’s Darius Perry, Brandon Mahan and Cheikh Mbacke Diong have combined to score 37 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 40 percent of all Knights scoring over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Davis has directly created 46 percent of all SMU field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 27 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Mustangs are 10-0 when they hold opposing teams to 72 points or fewer and 0-3 when opponents exceed 72 points. The Knights are 8-0 when turning the ball over 17 times or fewer and 1-2 when the team exceeds that total.

STREAK SCORING: SMU has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 81.5 points while giving up 63.6.

DID YOU KNOW: SMU is rated second among AAC teams with an average of 78.8 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com