City Looks Ahead to 2022

As we close the books on 2021 and look to 2022 the city of Zanesville is also looking to the future.

Mayor Don Mason has been in office almost two years and has many plans for the Y-city. He said one of the items they’d like to tackle in the new year is the lack of housing. He said he’d like to get more construction of housing for those looking to make the city their home.

“I want to make it clear there is a big difference between homelessness and the lack of housing. Those are two separate issues,” explained Mayor Don Mason. “Housing is for those that need apartments or go from apartments to home ownership, to more bedrooms. On the other end of the spectrum people get into their 60’s or 70’s and want to downsize. I want them to be able to downsize in housing in Zanesville.

He said he will work with social service agencies and non-profits to help homeless in our area. They also plan to put on at least 6 neighborhood projects where they will work with groups to clean up trash, plant trees and things of that nature. The mayor believes success will breed success.

“You have to have the right people in the right places, but then they have to perform at the right level, making the right steps. I think we have the right people in the right places in the city of government now we have to continue to perform the fundamentals. The fundamentals of getting those done allow you to do the complex things,” said Mason.

Other projects in the works for 2022 include attracting more money to repair Dug Road. They have $2m now in grants and cash and will try and get more funding from the Ohio Emergency Management Agency.