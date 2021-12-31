Updated on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 7:15 AM EST

TODAY: Few PM Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Breezy & Mild. High 54°

TONIGHT: Scattered Rain/Thunder. Cloudy. Breezy. Rising Temperatures. Low 54°

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Rain Likely. Few Storms. Cloudy. Breezy. Very Warm. High 60°

DISCUSSION:

A mostly cloudy and mild end of 2021 across SE Ohio, along with a few rain shower chances towards the mid to late afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the low to mid 50s this afternoon, along with breezy conditions. Gusts of 20 to 25 mph will be possible at times.

More scattered rain and even some rumbles of thunder will move in for the overnight. Skies will be cloudy otherwise, along with rising temperatures. Lows will only drop into the lower 50s during the evening, and will gradually warm into the mid to upper 50s by dawn on New Year’s Day. It will be breezy too, with gusts of 20 to 25 mph at times once again.

More steady and even heavy rain will be likely as we start 2022. Rain looks to be the heaviest during the afternoon into the evening as a cold front begins to move through the region. With the cold front, thunderstorms will be possible too, along with a strong to severe storm possible, especially the further south of I-70. Damaging winds will be one of the primary concerns, along with the heavy rain form anything strong to severe. Temperatures will top off around 60 on New Year’s Day.

Saturday night into Sunday, colder air will begin to filter in from the northwest. This will begin to change some of the rain to scattered rain/snow showers late Saturday night into Sunday morning. As we head into the afternoon and evening on Sunday, scattered snow showers will be possible. Temperatures will only warm into the upper 30s on Sunday, which is much closer to seasonal norms for the region.

As we begin the new work week, we will see quiet and cold conditions. Highs on Monday will only top off in the low to mid 30s, along wit a spotty flurry chance early. More sunshine and seasonal temperatures will be with us on Tuesday, as highs climb into the lower 40s.

We will see temperatures top off in the mid 40s by next Wednesday, along with a few rain shower chances. Colder air moves in for the day on Thursday, along with scattered snow showers. Highs will top off in the upper 30s on Thursday.

Have a Great Friday and Happy New Year!

