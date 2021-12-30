Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland-Greenwood Tournament=

Championship=

Archbishop Bergan 47, Ashland-Greenwood 42

Consolation=

Plattsmouth 64, Omaha Roncalli 45

Axtell Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Minden 46, Burwell 34

Consolation=

Axtell 50, Loomis 40

Bearcat Tournament=

Championship=

Scottsbluff 66, Hastings 50

Consolation=

Bennington 46, Lexington 39

Boone Central Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Adams Central 43, Broken Bow 30

Consolation=

Boone Central 43, Alliance 33

Brownell Talbot Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Elmwood-Murdock 53, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 27

Consolation=

Omaha Concordia 36, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 20

Cambridge Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Crawford 48, Mullen 31

Consolation=

Cambridge 65, Dundy County-Stratton 26

Centura Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Fort Calhoun 29, Centura 28

Consolation=

Howells/Dodge 55, Sandy Creek 33

Chadron Rotary Holiday Classic=

Championship=

Chadron 44, Valentine 22

Consolation=

Custer, S.D. 60, Hemingford 29

Creighton Holiday Tournament=

Bloomfield 48, Boyd County 42

Creighton 51, Wausa 35

Crofton Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Crofton 46, Humphrey St. Francis 31

David City Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

David City 41, Douglas County West 30

Consolation=

Aquinas 45, Palmyra 25

Doane Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Omaha Skutt Catholic 29, Maryville, Mo. 24

Consolation=

Grand Island Northwest 47, Crete 44

East Butler Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

East Butler 46, High Plains Community 34

Consolation=

Friend 35, Cedar Bluffs 26

Freeman Sportsman’s Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Falls City Sacred Heart 42, Syracuse 27

Consolation=

Nebraska City Lourdes 41, Freeman 24

GICC Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

St. Mary’s 47, Grand Island Central Catholic 44

Consolation=

Sutton 45, Osceola 17

Greg Miller Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Gothenburg 33, Gering 30

Consolation=

Gering 56, Lawrence-Nelson 20

HAC Tournament=

Lincoln North Star 64, Grand Island 28

Lincoln Southeast 43, Norfolk 36

Semifinal=

Fremont 69, Lincoln Southwest 42

Lincoln Pius X 59, Lincoln East 52

Kearney Catholic Holiday Tournament=

Hastings St. Cecilia 48, York 32

Kearney Catholic 49, Amherst 44

Lincoln Lutheran Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Lincoln Lutheran 34, Holdrege 21

Third Place=

Fairbury 54, Arlington 21

Madison Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Tekamah-Herman 58, Elgin Public/Pope John 46

Consolation=

Madison 42, Riverside 33

Malcolm Tournament=

Championship=

Malcolm 34, Oakland-Craig 31

Consolation=

Centennial 37, Wilber-Clatonia 24

Metro Tournament=

Consolation=

Papillion-LaVista 70, Omaha North 21

Papillion-LaVista South 39, Elkhorn South 30

Semifinal=

Millard South 58, Bellevue East 54

Omaha Central 68, Millard North 53

Mt. Michael Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Blair 52, Aurora 30

Consolation=

Omaha Duchesne Academy 47, Omaha Gross Catholic 40

Nebraska City Tournament=

Championship=

Ogallala 56, Ralston 42

Consolation=

Louisville 55, Nebraska City 19

North Bend Central Tournament=

Championship=

North Bend Central 41, Guardian Angels 33

Consolation=

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 64, Omaha Mercy 47

North Platte Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

North Platte 46, Elkhorn 30

Consolation=

Beatrice 38, Platteview 19

Randolph Tournament=

Championship=

Osmond 50, Stuart 37

Consolation=

Winside 32, Randolph 27

Scotus Central Catholic Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Columbus Lakeview 35, Columbus Scotus 34

Sidney Tournament=

Championship=

Sidney 48, Chase County 34

Fifth Place=

Gordon/Rushville 49, Mitchell 43

Seventh Place=

McCook 58, Burns, Wyo. 37

Third Place=

Ord 55, Torrington, Wyo. 52

Silver Lake Tournament=

Shelton 68, Red Cloud 28

Silver Lake 41, Exeter/Milligan 33

Thayer Central Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Southern 40, Thayer Central 30

Consolation=

Nebraska Christian 51, Johnson County Central 41

Waverly Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Norris 54, Lincoln Christian 45

Consolation=

Waverly 48, South Sioux City 31

Wayne State Tournament=

Consolation=

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 60, Homer 29

Pender 61, Winnebago 50

Semifinal=

Auburn 49, Hartington Cedar Catholic 36

Pierce 53, Wayne 35

Weeping Water Tournament=

Division A=

Championship=

Johnson-Brock 35, Falls City 30

Consolation=

Sterling 47, Parkview Christian 42

Division B=

Championship=

Raymond Central 56, Weeping Water 50

Consolation=

Conestoga 60, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 33

Wisner-Pilger Tournament=

Ponca 41, Wakefield 31

Wisner-Pilger 67, Neligh-Oakdale 31

___

