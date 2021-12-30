Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alden-Hebron 19, South Beloit 17

Aurora Central Catholic 51, Rockford Christian 46

Benton 62, Carterville 58

Bloomington Central Catholic 61, Rockford Lutheran 53

Camp Point Central 38, Sherrard 31

Carmel 48, Springfield 36

Dixon 48, Stillman Valley 44

Geneva 59, Lisle (Benet Academy) 53

Grant Park 52, Yorkville Christian 42

Hamilton County 37, Harrisburg 36

Hamilton County 47, Marion 44

Hinckley-Big Rock 32, Earlville 31

Holy Trinity 37, Woodlands Academy 26

Hononegah 58, Buffalo Grove 40

Illini Bluffs 53, Macomb 40

Lake Zurich 47, Batavia 39

Lincoln Way West 66, Proviso East 30

Lincoln-Way East 54, Glenbard West 32

Maine South 59, St. Charles North 46

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 29, Cane Bay, S.C. 27

Mount Vernon 62, Alton Marquette 42

Normal Community 55, Rock Island 42

Peoria (H.S.) 75, Springfield Lanphier 24

Plainfield South 51, Beecher 47

Rockridge 47, Aledo (Mercer County) 27

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 53, Stanford Olympia 42

Wethersfield 48, Fulton 25

Wheaton Warrenville South 60, Normal West 43

Amboy Tournament=

Ottawa Marquette 55, Mendota 24

Roanoke-Benson 50, Indian Creek 45

Bismarck-Henning Tournament=

Fithian Oakwood 58, Villa Grove/Heritage 52

First Place=

Benton Central, Ind. 60, Catlin (Salt Fork) 26

Seventh Place=

N. Vermillion, Ind. 43, Cissna Park 30

Carlinville Tournament=

Calhoun 49, Raymond Lincolnwood 23

Carlinville 35, Gillespie 31

Williamsville 46, South County 43

Charleston Tournament=

Teutopolis 49, Effingham 30

Teutopolis 68, Tri-County 44

Dieterich Tournament=

Dieterich 45, Newton 36

Elmwood Park Tournament=

Maine East 41, Elmwood Park 19

Northside Prep 54, Chicago (Christ the King) 13

Lisle Tournament=

Addison Trail 56, Aurora (East) 36

Reed-Custer 21, Wheaton Academy 17

Rosary 49, DePaul College Prep 48

St. Edward 44, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 42

Westmont 46, Walther Christian Academy 41

Mattoon Tournament=

Galesburg 61, Olney (Richland County) 34

Mattoon 48, Mahomet-Seymour 43

Monticello Tournament=

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 48, Stark County 23

Neoga 49, Tuscola 36

Montini Tournament=

Huntley 37, York 36

Loyola 47, Burlington Central 40

Naperville North 66, Lyons 57

Nazareth 57, Whitney Young 42

Oswego East Tournament=

Kaneland 54, Oswego 34

Sycamore 63, Oswego East 46

Peotone Tournament=

Peotone 40, Romeoville 39

Princeville Tournament=

Elmwood 52, Tremont 32

Galva 42, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 32

Princeville 58, Midland 15

Red Bud Tournament=

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 45, Columbia 43

Carlyle 48, Columbia 44

Riverton Tournament=

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 40, Litchfield 22

Heyworth 36, Decatur St. Teresa 26

Hillsboro 41, Riverton 30

North-Mac 49, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 18

Pana 71, Mt. Pulaski 38

Petersburg PORTA 63, Fairbury Prairie Central 48

Saint Viator Tournament=

St. Viator 64, Grayslake Central 29

State Farm Tournament=

Bloomington Central Catholic 58, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 42

Brimfield 42, Paris 40

Camp Point Central 60, Annawan 48

Carmel 45, Normal Community 44

Geneseo 68, Morton 51

Normal West 55, Bloomington 50

Richwoods 54, Champaign Centennial 36

Riverdale 39, Kankakee (McNamara) 35

Rockford Lutheran 62, Stanford Olympia 56

Sherrard 38, Rock Falls 30

Springfield 59, Rock Island 56

St. Joseph-Ogden 49, El Paso-Gridley 29

Washington 58, Mother McAuley 41

Wheaton Warrenville South 34, Rochester 28

Winnebago 57, Normal University 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/