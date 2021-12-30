Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Garfield 46, Macedonia Nordonia 24

Akr. Hoban 69, Warren Howland 46

Ashtabula Edgewood 52, Orwell Grand Valley 38

Austintown Fitch 60, Twinsburg 22

Bellbrook 64, Miamisburg 40

Beverly Ft. Frye 61, Alliance Marlington 16

Beverly Ft. Frye 61, Canfield S. Range 16

Blackhawk, Pa. 49, N. Can. Hoover 32

Burton Berkshire 44, Columbiana 37

Caledonia River Valley 64, Sparta Highland 25

Cambridge 42, Byesville Meadowbrook 40

Carlisle 43, Milton-Union 34

Cedarville 56, N. Lewisburg Triad 21

Chillicothe Unioto 52, Circleville Logan Elm 12

Columbiana Crestview 61, Leetonia 28

Conner, Ky. 61, Huber Hts. Wayne 33

Cuyahoga Hts. 50, Garfield Hts. 25

Dola Hardin Northern 48, Vanlue 28

Dublin Scioto 65, Chillicothe 60

Eastlake North 49, Geneva 34

Fayetteville-Perry 59, Georgetown 13

Franklin Furnace Green 62, Hannan, W.Va. 9

Girard 51, Niles McKinley 25

Glouster Trimble 54, Nelsonville-York 48, OT

Granville 52, Norton 36

Green 57, Louisville 37

Green 62, Hannan, W.Va. 9

Grove City 42, Cols. DeSales 34

Hebron Lakewood 39, Zanesville Maysville 31

Hilliard Davidson 57, Day. Belmont 17

Ironton 34, Portsmouth 29

Johnstown 35, Delaware Buckeye Valley 31

Lees Creek E. Clinton 63, Hillsboro 50

Lorain 34, Elyria 27

Loudonville 64, Galion Northmor 56

Lyndhurst Brush 49, Dalton 43

Magnolia Sandy Valley 41, Uhrichsville Claymont 28

Malvern 58, Newcomerstown 49

Marietta 66, Philo 47

Marysville 57, New Albany 31

Mason 52, Cane Ridge, Tenn. 13

Massillon Perry 66, E. Can. 10

Massillon Tuslaw 49, Akr. Manchester 12

McDermott Scioto NW 52, Mowrystown Whiteoak 31

Milford Center Fairbanks 66, Spring. Cath. Cent. 34

Miller City 41, Defiance Ayersville 38

Mogadore 51, Akr. Springfield 33

Mount Lebanon, Pa. 55, Berlin Hiland 47

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 40, Cols. KIPP 34

N. Ridgeville 49, Lakewood 31

Napoleon 48, Wauseon 33

Navarre Fairless 51, Wooster Triway 39

New Bremen 54, Mechanicsburg 48

New Lexington 67, Albany Alexander 52

New Philadelphia 44, Beloit W. Branch 37

Oak Glen, W.Va. 50, Steubenville 41

Parma Padua 46, Rocky River 43, OT

Parma Padua 46, Rocky River Lutheran W. 43, OT

Pickerington Cent. 55, Wekiva, Fla. 52

Piqua 37, Fairborn 33

Port Charlotte, Fla. 57, Cin. Indian Hill 55

Rocky River 70, Oberlin Firelands 30

Russia 45, Covington 30

STVM 44, Perry 21

Salem 32, Canfield 31

Southwestern, Ky. 57, Lewistown Indian Lake 38

Strasburg-Franklin 53, Bowerston Conotton Valley 18

Thomas Worthington 67, Bishop Ready 35

Tolsia, W.Va. 50, Warsaw River View 43

Uniontown Lake 44, Youngs. Boardman 39

Van Buren 62, Kansas Lakota 58

Vestavia Hills, Ala. 66, Reynoldsburg 58

W. Carrollton 54, Greenville 36

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 49, London 28

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 42, Findlay 39

Wickliffe 48, Richmond Hts. 28

Woodlan, Ind. 56, Haviland Wayne Trace 38

Believe Roundball Classic=

Wadsworth 53, Copley 36

North Central (Indianapolis) Classic=

Ev. North, Ind. 44, Springboro 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Day. Chaminade Julienne vs. Cin. Taft, ppd.

Delaware Olentangy Berlin vs. Cols. Bexley, ccd.

Richfield Revere vs. Akr. Buchtel, ccd.

Xenia vs. Vandalia Butler, ccd.

