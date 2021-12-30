Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Garfield 46, Macedonia Nordonia 24
Akr. Hoban 69, Warren Howland 46
Ashtabula Edgewood 52, Orwell Grand Valley 38
Austintown Fitch 60, Twinsburg 22
Bellbrook 64, Miamisburg 40
Beverly Ft. Frye 61, Alliance Marlington 16
Beverly Ft. Frye 61, Canfield S. Range 16
Blackhawk, Pa. 49, N. Can. Hoover 32
Burton Berkshire 44, Columbiana 37
Caledonia River Valley 64, Sparta Highland 25
Cambridge 42, Byesville Meadowbrook 40
Carlisle 43, Milton-Union 34
Cedarville 56, N. Lewisburg Triad 21
Chillicothe Unioto 52, Circleville Logan Elm 12
Columbiana Crestview 61, Leetonia 28
Conner, Ky. 61, Huber Hts. Wayne 33
Cuyahoga Hts. 50, Garfield Hts. 25
Dola Hardin Northern 48, Vanlue 28
Dublin Scioto 65, Chillicothe 60
Eastlake North 49, Geneva 34
Fayetteville-Perry 59, Georgetown 13
Franklin Furnace Green 62, Hannan, W.Va. 9
Girard 51, Niles McKinley 25
Glouster Trimble 54, Nelsonville-York 48, OT
Granville 52, Norton 36
Green 57, Louisville 37
Green 62, Hannan, W.Va. 9
Grove City 42, Cols. DeSales 34
Hebron Lakewood 39, Zanesville Maysville 31
Hilliard Davidson 57, Day. Belmont 17
Ironton 34, Portsmouth 29
Johnstown 35, Delaware Buckeye Valley 31
Lees Creek E. Clinton 63, Hillsboro 50
Lorain 34, Elyria 27
Loudonville 64, Galion Northmor 56
Lyndhurst Brush 49, Dalton 43
Magnolia Sandy Valley 41, Uhrichsville Claymont 28
Malvern 58, Newcomerstown 49
Marietta 66, Philo 47
Marysville 57, New Albany 31
Mason 52, Cane Ridge, Tenn. 13
Massillon Perry 66, E. Can. 10
Massillon Tuslaw 49, Akr. Manchester 12
McDermott Scioto NW 52, Mowrystown Whiteoak 31
Milford Center Fairbanks 66, Spring. Cath. Cent. 34
Miller City 41, Defiance Ayersville 38
Mogadore 51, Akr. Springfield 33
Mount Lebanon, Pa. 55, Berlin Hiland 47
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 40, Cols. KIPP 34
N. Ridgeville 49, Lakewood 31
Napoleon 48, Wauseon 33
Navarre Fairless 51, Wooster Triway 39
New Bremen 54, Mechanicsburg 48
New Lexington 67, Albany Alexander 52
New Philadelphia 44, Beloit W. Branch 37
Oak Glen, W.Va. 50, Steubenville 41
Parma Padua 46, Rocky River 43, OT
Parma Padua 46, Rocky River Lutheran W. 43, OT
Pickerington Cent. 55, Wekiva, Fla. 52
Piqua 37, Fairborn 33
Port Charlotte, Fla. 57, Cin. Indian Hill 55
Rocky River 70, Oberlin Firelands 30
Russia 45, Covington 30
STVM 44, Perry 21
Salem 32, Canfield 31
Southwestern, Ky. 57, Lewistown Indian Lake 38
Strasburg-Franklin 53, Bowerston Conotton Valley 18
Thomas Worthington 67, Bishop Ready 35
Tolsia, W.Va. 50, Warsaw River View 43
Uniontown Lake 44, Youngs. Boardman 39
Van Buren 62, Kansas Lakota 58
Vestavia Hills, Ala. 66, Reynoldsburg 58
W. Carrollton 54, Greenville 36
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 49, London 28
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 42, Findlay 39
Wickliffe 48, Richmond Hts. 28
Woodlan, Ind. 56, Haviland Wayne Trace 38
Believe Roundball Classic=
Wadsworth 53, Copley 36
North Central (Indianapolis) Classic=
Ev. North, Ind. 44, Springboro 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Day. Chaminade Julienne vs. Cin. Taft, ppd.
Delaware Olentangy Berlin vs. Cols. Bexley, ccd.
Richfield Revere vs. Akr. Buchtel, ccd.
Xenia vs. Vandalia Butler, ccd.
