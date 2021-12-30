Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Dunbar 70, Phillips 60

Effingham 48, Knoxville 46

Galesburg 61, Dunlap 58

Harlan 49, Holy Trinity 37

Hillsboro 63, East Alton-Wood River 56

Lincoln-Way East 58, Newton 43

McHenry 64, Ridgewood 42

Olney (Richland County) 48, Pinckneyville 42

Palatine 54, Wheaton North 38

Scales Mound 82, Shullsburg, Wis. 34

St. Ignatius 62, Hinsdale South 43

Thornwood 65, Chicago Ag Science 42

Tolono Unity 61, Fairbury Prairie Central 51

Westlake 54, Arthur-Okaw Christian 43

Bismarck-Henning Tournament=

Bismarck-Henning 49, Catlin (Salt Fork) 43

Ninth Place=

Indiana Math and Science Academy, Ind. 69, Heritage 47

Carbondale/Marion Tournament=

Marion 57, Jacksonville 25

Marion, Ark. 73, DuQuoin 40

Paducah Tilghman, Ky. 64, Marion 54

Carlinville Tournament=

Bunker Hill 41, Calhoun 26

Litchfield 56, Carlinville 49

Centralia Tournament=

Carmel 70, Cahokia 62

Centralia 64, Belleville West 52

Chatham Glenwood 53, Lausanne Collegiate, Tenn. 41

Evanston Township 43, Muhlenberg County, Ky. 35

Mount Vernon 68, Confluence Academy, Mo. 63

Vashon, Mo. 63, Romeoville 49

Collinsville Tournament=

Alton 61, Wasilla, Alaska 31

Belleville East 72, Oakville, Mo. 45

Collinsville 49, Quincy 34

Decatur MacArthur 66, O’Fallon 46

Lincoln 51, Granite City 38

Rockford East 77, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 55

Triad 46, Edwardsville 42

Columbia/Freeburg Tournament=

Championship=

Columbia 39, Alton Marquette 25

Fifth Place=

Waterloo Gibault 44, Freeburg 29

Seventh Place=

Piasa Southwestern 45, Valmeyer 35

Third Place=

Waterloo 71, Bethalto Civic Memorial 48

Dekalb Tournament=

Belvidere North 55, LaSalle-Peru 22

Geneseo 57, Dundee-Crown 41

Geneva 41, Naperville Central 34

Huntley 65, DeKalb 45

West Chicago 49, Chicago (Ogden International) 45

Dieterich Tournament=

Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 57, Arcola 30

Palestine-Hutsonville 56, Sullivan 41

Red Hill 58, Patoka 39

East Aurora Tournament=

Plainfield Central 57, Joliet Catholic 48

Eastland Tournament=

Galena 45, Forreston 30

Pecatonica 65, Byron 50

South Beloit 52, Sherrard 37

South Beloit 62, Lanark Eastland 55

Effingham/Teutopolis Tournament=

Brooks Academy 67, Effingham 42

Champaign Centennial 50, Pleasant Plains 49

Charleston 62, Lutheran North, Mo. 51

Dixon 66, Belvidere 28

Lincoln-Way East 64, Effingham St. Anthony 47

Mattoon 59, Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago 24

Newton 58, Teutopolis 55

Oak Lawn Community 51, Knoxville 35

Eldorado Tournament=

Hamilton County 59, Carterville 51

Hardin County 52, Norris City (NCOE) 32

Hardin County 53, West Frankfort 37

Herrin 47, Carterville 37

Herrin 53, Massac County 36

Massac County 57, Hamilton County 49

Norris City (NCOE) 51, Edwards County 49

Erie/Prophetstown Tournament=

Erie/Prophetstown 61, Stark County 37

Fulton 62, Sterling Newman 47

Lena-Winslow 56, Aledo (Mercer County) 37

Morrison 59, Amboy 39

Riverdale 75, Beecher 51

Stockton 43, Orion 37

Greenview Tournament=

Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 56, Greenview 30

Greenview 52, Blue Ridge 40

North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 46, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 40

North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 68, Blue Ridge 43

Payson Seymour 60, Sycamore (Cornerstone Christian Academy) 45

Payson Seymour 78, Kankakee Grace Christian 37

Sycamore (Cornerstone Christian Academy) 66, Danville Schlarman 45

Hinsdale Central Tournament=

Hinsdale Central 63, Stevenson 59

Homewood-Flossmoor 62, Oswego East 44

Lincoln Way Central 62, St. Charles East 59

Oak Lawn Richards 65, Oak Forest 58, OT

Willowbrook 64, Glenbard East 27

IC Catholic/Westmont Tournament=

Blue Island Eisenhower 58, St. Edward 50

Chicago (Christ the King) 55, Glenbard South 51

Elmwood Park 56, Walther Christian Academy 52

Evergreen Park 55, IC Catholic 51

Hoffman Estates 57, Taft 51

Westmont 51, Aurora Central Catholic 46

Kankakee Tournament=

Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 62, Chicago (Jones) 49

Cissna Park 75, St. Anne 71

Clifton Central 63, Grant Park 56

Herscher 47, Adams-Friendship, Wis. 46

Kankakee 105, Shepard 24

Momence 40, Manteno 39

Kansas/Tri-County Tournament=

Argenta-Oreana 63, Chrisman 35

Martinsville 51, DeLand-Weldon 16

Westville 38, Tri-County 33

Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 60, Paris 55

Macomb Tournament=

Eureka 44, Macomb 31

Eureka 55, Farmington 30

Farmington 45, Liberty 43

Lewistown 47, Pittsfield 43

Macomb 54, Liberty 38

Monmouth-Roseville 44, Abingdon 30

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 38, Monmouth-Roseville 34

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 60, Illini Bluffs 31

Rockridge 58, Lewistown 31

Rockridge 61, Camp Point Central 42

Maine East Tournament=

Chicago (Lane) 77, Elk Grove 37

Maine East 64, Addison Trail 62

McHenry 53, Kennedy 31

Metea Valley 49, Antioch 47

Niles West 62, Westinghouse 57

Vernon Hills 61, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 46

Marseilles Tournament=

Dwight 63, Earlville 52

Flanagan 49, Putnam County 44

Ottawa Marquette 72, Serena 64

St. Bede 74, Hall 68

Wilmington 61, Gardner-South Wilmington 53

Woodland 57, Indian Creek 47

Mater Dei Tournament=

Breese Central 51, Trenton Wesclin 42

Lou. Doss, Ky. 69, Highland 38

Nashville 55, Mascoutah 39

Nashville 57, Illinois Valley Central 24

Monticello Tournament=

Clinton 58, Colfax Ridgeview 47

Fithian Oakwood 54, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 44

Monticello 50, Tuscola 34

Neoga 44, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 31

Pekin Tournament=

Bartonville (Limestone) 50, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 47

Moline 68, Pattonville, Mo. 49

Richwoods 51, Pekin 38

Springfield Lanphier 67, Lake Zurich 61

Washington 53, Rockford Boylan 46

Pinckneyville Tournament=

Carlyle 53, Jerseyville Jersey 45

Greenville def. Chester, forfeit

Mounds Meridian 57, Greenville 52

Olney (Richland County) 36, Mt. Carmel 28

Pinckneyville 42, Murphysboro 39

Roxana 42, Okawville 40

Salem def. Chester, forfeit

Steeleville 43, Benton 35

Trico 34, Woodlawn 25

Plano Tournament=

Chicago CICS-Longwood 2, Kaneland 0

Hinckley-Big Rock 46, Sandwich 36

Mendota 49, Newark 46

Morris 55, Coal City 41

Peoria Notre Dame 33, Northridge Prep 30

Plano 55, Streator 54

Yorkville Christian 80, Burlington Central 72

Pontiac Tournament=

Bloomington 56, Danville 51

Curie 63, St. Charles North 54

Lisle (Benet Academy) 66, Joliet West 37

New Trier 53, Aurora (West Aurora) 32

Peoria Manual 51, Warren 45

Peoria Manual 68, Lockport 67

Simeon 79, Oak Park River Forest 45

Warren 55, Plainfield North 53

Princeville Tournament=

Peoria Heights (Quest) 39, Henry 35

Ridgewood 71, Midland 63

Proviso West Tournament=

Crete-Monee 69, Bogan 66

Farragut 63, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 61

Hammond Central, Ind. 74, Proviso West 58

Kenwood 86, Chicago (Clark) 66

Whitney Young 73, Proviso East 70

Rich Township Tournament=

Hillcrest 63, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 58

Hyde Park 57, Harvey Thornton 46

Sesser-Valier Tournament=

Christopher 67, Cobden 51

Goreville 65, Johnston City 55

Marissa/Coulterville 50, Red Bud 38

Sparta 69, New Athens 66

Thompsonville 58, Waltonville 41

St. Teresa Tournament=

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 86, Hartsburg-Emden 48

Maroa-Forsyth 70, Mt. Pulaski 62

Riverton 58, ALAH 42

State Farm Tournament=

Aurora Christian 45, Quincy Notre Dame 43, OT

Aurora Christian 63, Kankakee (McNamara) 56

Bloomington Central Catholic 50, Winnebago 48

Bradley-Bourbonnais 48, Mahomet-Seymour 47

Bradley-Bourbonnais 58, Springfield 55

Brother Rice 52, Peoria (H.S.) 45

Brother Rice 72, North Lawndale 42

Calvary Christian Academy 65, Annawan 38

East St. Louis 54, Metamora 38

El Paso-Gridley 60, St. Joseph-Ogden 36

Joliet Central 51, North Chicago 33

Kankakee (McNamara) 50, East Dubuque 38

Mahomet-Seymour 62, Lincoln Way West 51

Normal Community 47, Wheaton Warrenville South 43

Normal University 70, Machesney Park Harlem 54

North Lawndale 56, Rock Island 49

Peoria (H.S.) 57, Rock Island 49

Quincy Notre Dame 57, East Dubuque 45

Rock Falls 44, Providence-St. Mel 37

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 67, Rockford Lutheran 33

Springfield 67, Lincoln Way West 50

Stanford Olympia 44, Downs Tri-Valley 28

Winnebago 44, Stanford Olympia 18

Taylorville Tournament=

Eisenhower 60, Rochester 38

Eisenhower 70, Rantoul 42

Mt. Zion 68, Dunlap 65

Sterling 48, Galesburg 47

Taylorville 45, Rochester 41

Taylorville 52, Rantoul 33

Vandalia Tournament=

Macon Meridian 46, Okaw Valley 40

Nokomis 66, McGivney Catholic High School 47

Pana 50, Flora 40

Shelbyville 54, Nokomis 50

Wabash Valley Tournament=

Consolation=

Casey-Westfield 68, Terre Haute South, Ind. 58

Greencastle, Ind. 50, Marshall 27

Robinson 51, S. Vermillion, Ind. 45

Wheeling Tournament=

Buffalo Grove 53, Wheeling 32

Fremd 68, Glenbard North 54

Glenbrook North 57, Prospect 48

Glenbrook South 60, Libertyville 43

Hampshire 54, Mather 41

Williamsville Tournament=

Delavan 40, Beardstown 23

East Peoria 51, Williamsville 46

Illini Central 45, Roanoke-Benson 44

Mendon Unity 71, Fairbury Prairie Central 61

Tremont 62, Havana 52

Warrensburg-Latham 61, Peoria Christian 48

York Tournament=

Batavia 46, St. Patrick 43, OT

Conant 54, Highland Park 48

Glenbard West 69, Leo 46

Lemont 70, Tinley Park 61

Lyons 64, Sandburg 24

Montini 39, Providence 36

Naperville North 42, Minooka 38

Rolling Meadows 54, Lake Forest 49

Schaumburg 64, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 29

St. Laurence 55, Stagg 52

