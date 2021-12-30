Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alden-Hebron 19, South Beloit 17
Aurora Central Catholic 51, Rockford Christian 46
Benton 62, Carterville 58
Bloomington Central Catholic 61, Rockford Lutheran 53
Camp Point Central 38, Sherrard 31
Carmel 48, Springfield 36
Dixon 48, Stillman Valley 44
Geneva 59, Lisle (Benet Academy) 53
Grant Park 52, Yorkville Christian 42
Hamilton County 37, Harrisburg 36
Hamilton County 47, Marion 44
Hinckley-Big Rock 32, Earlville 31
Holy Trinity 37, Woodlands Academy 26
Hononegah 58, Buffalo Grove 40
Illini Bluffs 53, Macomb 40
Lake Zurich 47, Batavia 39
Lincoln Way West 66, Proviso East 30
Lincoln-Way East 54, Glenbard West 32
Maine South 59, St. Charles North 46
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 29, Cane Bay, S.C. 27
Mount Vernon 62, Alton Marquette 42
Normal Community 55, Rock Island 42
Peoria (H.S.) 75, Springfield Lanphier 24
Rockridge 47, Aledo (Mercer County) 27
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 53, Stanford Olympia 42
Wethersfield 48, Fulton 25
Wheaton Warrenville South 60, Normal West 43
Amboy Tournament=
Ottawa Marquette 55, Mendota 24
Bismarck-Henning Tournament=
Fithian Oakwood 58, Villa Grove/Heritage 52
First Place=
Benton Central, Ind. 60, Catlin (Salt Fork) 26
Seventh Place=
N. Vermillion, Ind. 43, Cissna Park 30
Carlinville Tournament=
Calhoun 49, Raymond Lincolnwood 23
Williamsville 46, South County 43
Charleston Tournament=
Teutopolis 68, Tri-County 44
Dieterich Tournament=
Dieterich 45, Newton 36
Elmwood Park Tournament=
Maine East 41, Elmwood Park 19
Northside Prep 54, Chicago (Christ the King) 13
Lisle Tournament=
Addison Trail 56, Aurora (East) 36
Reed-Custer 21, Wheaton Academy 17
St. Edward 44, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 42
Westmont 46, Walther Christian Academy 41
Mattoon Tournament=
Galesburg 61, Olney (Richland County) 34
Monticello Tournament=
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 48, Stark County 23
Neoga 49, Tuscola 36
Montini Tournament=
Huntley 37, York 36
Loyola 47, Burlington Central 40
Naperville North 66, Lyons 57
Nazareth 57, Whitney Young 42
Oswego East Tournament=
Kaneland 54, Oswego 34
Sycamore 63, Oswego East 46
Peotone Tournament=
Peotone 40, Romeoville 39
Princeville Tournament=
Elmwood 52, Tremont 32
Galva 42, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 32
Princeville 58, Midland 15
Red Bud Tournament=
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 45, Columbia 43
Carlyle 48, Columbia 44
Riverton Tournament=
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 40, Litchfield 22
Heyworth 36, Decatur St. Teresa 26
Hillsboro 41, Riverton 30
North-Mac 49, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 18
Pana 71, Mt. Pulaski 38
Petersburg PORTA 63, Fairbury Prairie Central 48
Saint Viator Tournament=
St. Viator 64, Grayslake Central 29
State Farm Tournament=
Bloomington Central Catholic 58, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 42
Brimfield 42, Paris 40
Camp Point Central 60, Annawan 48
Carmel 45, Normal Community 44
Geneseo 68, Morton 51
Normal West 55, Bloomington 50
Richwoods 54, Champaign Centennial 36
Riverdale 39, Kankakee (McNamara) 35
Rockford Lutheran 62, Stanford Olympia 56
Sherrard 38, Rock Falls 30
Springfield 59, Rock Island 56
St. Joseph-Ogden 49, El Paso-Gridley 29
Washington 58, Mother McAuley 41
Wheaton Warrenville South 34, Rochester 28
Winnebago 57, Normal University 34
