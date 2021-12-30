Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 52, Danville 36

Allentown Allen 65, Muhlenberg 61

Archbishop Carroll 69, Hightstown, N.J. 38

Armstrong 66, Steel Valley 53

Avonworth 65, McGuffey 51

Baldwin 62, South Fayette 61

Beaver Falls 72, Beaver Area 70

Bensalem 73, Lower Moreland 64

Bishop Guilfoyle 67, Hempfield 63

Bishop McCort 52, Windber 43

Blackhawk 82, Bethlehem Freedom 36

Brentwood 60, Clairton 28

Brownsville 71, Avella 46

Burgettstown 44, Chartiers-Houston 40

Cambria Heights 68, Williamsburg 60

Campbell-Savona, N.Y. 57, Cowanesque Valley 50

Central Bucks East 59, Ocean City, N.J. 40

Central Martinsburg 59, Altoona 34

Corry 66, Eisenhower 51

Council Rock North 49, Conwell Egan 39

Council Rock South 64, Chichester 48

Cumberland Valley 63, Mechanicsburg 58

Dallastown Area 48, ELCO 46

Deer Lakes 61, Springdale 20

Delaware Valley 53, Minisink Valley, N.Y. 38

Donegal 39, Greencastle Antrim 19

East Allegheny 64, Ringgold 43

East Juniata 54, Lourdes Regional 52

East Stroudsburg South 68, Wallenpaupack 54

Elwood City Riverside 62, South Side 59

Emmaus 69, Central Bucks South 55

Ephrata 44, Northern York 36

Erie 65, Warren 46

Exeter 52, Cedar Crest 41

Fort Cherry 72, Cornell 28

Fox Chapel 78, Shady Side Academy 49

Geibel Catholic 80, Trinity Christian 54

General McLane 71, Southwestern, N.Y. 49

Germantown Friends 60, Woodbury, N.J. 52

Girard 56, West Middlesex 34

Governor Mifflin 46, Boyertown 37

Greater Johnstown 63, Hollidaysburg 62

Greensburg Central Catholic 70, Mount Pleasant 51

Greensburg Salem 52, Riverview 42

Greenwood 66, Susquenita 33

Grove City 66, Chartiers Valley 64

Hazleton Area 47, Bethlehem Liberty 43

Honesdale 52, Western Wayne 21

Hughesville 44, Sullivan County 29

Iroquois 57, Maplewood 47

Jeannette 57, Connellsville 42

Lancaster McCaskey 92, Mastery Charter North 14

Laurel Highlands 77, Woodland Hills 35

Leechburg 66, Neighborhood Academy 38

Linsly, W.Va. 82, Monessen 36

Manheim Central 60, Conestoga Valley 48

Marian Catholic 63, MMI Prep 36

Marple Newtown 64, Interboro 50

Mars 69, Walker Valley, Tenn. 48

Methacton 46, Wissahickon 32

Mid Valley 47, Valley View 44

Middletown 59, James Buchanan 42

Mount Lebanon 54, Bloom-Carroll, Ohio 51

Mount St. Joseph 62, Archbishop Ryan 60

Neshannock 53, Union Area 52, OT

New Hope-Solebury 55, Roxborough 50

North East 54, Northwestern 52

North Penn 68, Perkiomen Valley 59

Oakland Southern, Md. 72, Uniontown 57

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 59, Harbor Creek 39

Palmyra 47, Lebanon 36

Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 59, Imhotep Charter 50

Penn Hills 47, Baldwin 41

Penn-Trafford 62, Franklin Regional 54

Pennridge 69, Avon Grove 62

Philadelphia George Washington 47, Parkway Center City 37

Philipsburg-Osceola 74, Curwensville 33

Pine-Richland 70, Aliquippa 40

Pioneer Academy, N.J. 78, Shipley 71

Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 56, Mohawk 55

Pittsburgh Obama 54, Shenango 25

Portersville Christian 50, Commodore Perry 29

Quakertown 44, Saucon Valley 36

Red Land 53, Annville-Cleona 35

River Valley 60, Apollo-Ridge 40

Riverside 58, West Scranton 31

Sayre Area 50, Philadelphia Northeast 47

Schuylkill Valley 58, Daniel Boone 47

Scranton 50, Scranton Prep 46

Scranton Holy Cross 42, Dunmore 38

Seneca Valley 40, Moon 39

Seton-LaSalle 59, Malvern Prep 48

Shenandoah Valley 70, Schuylkill Haven 36

Slippery Rock 57, Redbank Valley 37

Souderton 54, Upper Dublin 48

South Allegheny 56, Elizabeth Forward 35

Southmoreland 74, California 50

Springside Chestnut Hill 61, Allentown Central Catholic 60

St. Elizabeth, Del. 63, Sankofa Freedom 49

Sto-Rox 62, Highlands 54

Stroudsburg 62, Forest City 41

Tulpehocken 42, Northern Lebanon 34

Upper Perkiomen 40, Pequea Valley 36

Upper St. Clair 67, McKeesport 44

Washington 59, Sewickley Academy 15

West Mifflin 72, Serra Catholic 67

West York 60, Northeastern 50

Wilmington 48, Hillcrest Christian Academy 46

York 70, Harrisburg 65

Yough 77, Ligonier Valley 70

Laurel Highlands Christmas Tournament=

Canon-McMillan 72, Albert Gallatin 50

PECO Tournament=

West Perry 59, Newport 14

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/