Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 52, Danville 36
Allentown Allen 65, Muhlenberg 61
Archbishop Carroll 69, Hightstown, N.J. 38
Armstrong 66, Steel Valley 53
Avonworth 65, McGuffey 51
Baldwin 62, South Fayette 61
Beaver Falls 72, Beaver Area 70
Bensalem 73, Lower Moreland 64
Bishop Guilfoyle 67, Hempfield 63
Bishop McCort 52, Windber 43
Blackhawk 82, Bethlehem Freedom 36
Brentwood 60, Clairton 28
Brownsville 71, Avella 46
Burgettstown 44, Chartiers-Houston 40
Cambria Heights 68, Williamsburg 60
Campbell-Savona, N.Y. 57, Cowanesque Valley 50
Central Bucks East 59, Ocean City, N.J. 40
Central Martinsburg 59, Altoona 34
Corry 66, Eisenhower 51
Council Rock North 49, Conwell Egan 39
Council Rock South 64, Chichester 48
Cumberland Valley 63, Mechanicsburg 58
Dallastown Area 48, ELCO 46
Deer Lakes 61, Springdale 20
Delaware Valley 53, Minisink Valley, N.Y. 38
Donegal 39, Greencastle Antrim 19
East Allegheny 64, Ringgold 43
East Juniata 54, Lourdes Regional 52
East Stroudsburg South 68, Wallenpaupack 54
Elwood City Riverside 62, South Side 59
Emmaus 69, Central Bucks South 55
Ephrata 44, Northern York 36
Erie 65, Warren 46
Exeter 52, Cedar Crest 41
Fort Cherry 72, Cornell 28
Fox Chapel 78, Shady Side Academy 49
Geibel Catholic 80, Trinity Christian 54
General McLane 71, Southwestern, N.Y. 49
Germantown Friends 60, Woodbury, N.J. 52
Girard 56, West Middlesex 34
Governor Mifflin 46, Boyertown 37
Greater Johnstown 63, Hollidaysburg 62
Greensburg Central Catholic 70, Mount Pleasant 51
Greensburg Salem 52, Riverview 42
Greenwood 66, Susquenita 33
Grove City 66, Chartiers Valley 64
Hazleton Area 47, Bethlehem Liberty 43
Honesdale 52, Western Wayne 21
Hughesville 44, Sullivan County 29
Iroquois 57, Maplewood 47
Jeannette 57, Connellsville 42
Lancaster McCaskey 92, Mastery Charter North 14
Laurel Highlands 77, Woodland Hills 35
Leechburg 66, Neighborhood Academy 38
Linsly, W.Va. 82, Monessen 36
Manheim Central 60, Conestoga Valley 48
Marian Catholic 63, MMI Prep 36
Marple Newtown 64, Interboro 50
Mars 69, Walker Valley, Tenn. 48
Methacton 46, Wissahickon 32
Mid Valley 47, Valley View 44
Middletown 59, James Buchanan 42
Mount Lebanon 54, Bloom-Carroll, Ohio 51
Mount St. Joseph 62, Archbishop Ryan 60
Neshannock 53, Union Area 52, OT
New Hope-Solebury 55, Roxborough 50
North East 54, Northwestern 52
North Penn 68, Perkiomen Valley 59
Oakland Southern, Md. 72, Uniontown 57
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 59, Harbor Creek 39
Palmyra 47, Lebanon 36
Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 59, Imhotep Charter 50
Penn Hills 47, Baldwin 41
Penn-Trafford 62, Franklin Regional 54
Pennridge 69, Avon Grove 62
Philadelphia George Washington 47, Parkway Center City 37
Philipsburg-Osceola 74, Curwensville 33
Pine-Richland 70, Aliquippa 40
Pioneer Academy, N.J. 78, Shipley 71
Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 56, Mohawk 55
Pittsburgh Obama 54, Shenango 25
Portersville Christian 50, Commodore Perry 29
Quakertown 44, Saucon Valley 36
Red Land 53, Annville-Cleona 35
River Valley 60, Apollo-Ridge 40
Riverside 58, West Scranton 31
Sayre Area 50, Philadelphia Northeast 47
Schuylkill Valley 58, Daniel Boone 47
Scranton 50, Scranton Prep 46
Scranton Holy Cross 42, Dunmore 38
Seneca Valley 40, Moon 39
Seton-LaSalle 59, Malvern Prep 48
Shenandoah Valley 70, Schuylkill Haven 36
Slippery Rock 57, Redbank Valley 37
Souderton 54, Upper Dublin 48
South Allegheny 56, Elizabeth Forward 35
Southmoreland 74, California 50
Springside Chestnut Hill 61, Allentown Central Catholic 60
St. Elizabeth, Del. 63, Sankofa Freedom 49
Sto-Rox 62, Highlands 54
Stroudsburg 62, Forest City 41
Tulpehocken 42, Northern Lebanon 34
Upper Perkiomen 40, Pequea Valley 36
Upper St. Clair 67, McKeesport 44
Washington 59, Sewickley Academy 15
West Mifflin 72, Serra Catholic 67
West York 60, Northeastern 50
Wilmington 48, Hillcrest Christian Academy 46
York 70, Harrisburg 65
Yough 77, Ligonier Valley 70
Laurel Highlands Christmas Tournament=
Canon-McMillan 72, Albert Gallatin 50
PECO Tournament=
West Perry 59, Newport 14
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/