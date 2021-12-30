Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aliquippa 53, Farrell 35

Allderdice 59, Woodland Hills 57

Archbishop Ryan 68, Benedictine, Va. 65

Bonner-Prendergast 54, Salesianum, Del. 40

Butler 70, Erie 53

Cameron County 41, Punxsutawney 37, 2OT

Cedar Cliff 43, Carlisle 31

Central Bucks East 52, Germantown Friends 41

Clarion Area 53, Marion Center 47

Cocalico 53, Conrad Weiser 45

Corry 54, Southwestern, N.Y. 51

Council Rock North 45, West Windsor-Plainsboro North, N.J. 42

Dallas 79, Bethlehem Catholic 62

Elizabethtown 59, Red Lion 41

Elk County Catholic 35, Ridgway 24

Elk Lake 32, Carbondale 19

Fort Cherry 48, Brownsville 43

Fox Chapel 73, Shenango 49

Girard 59, Greenville 47

Harbor Creek 49, Seneca 44

Harry S. Truman 59, Morrisville 50

Haverford 56, Council Rock South 48

Jeannette 59, Riverview 49

Johnsonburg 30, St. Marys 29

Kiski Area 37, Ligonier Valley 29

Knoch 60, Yough 55, OT

Lower Cape May Regional, N.J. 60, Freire Charter 27

Maine-Endwell, N.Y. 69, Blue Ridge 39

Mount Pleasant 59, Greensburg Salem 54

Neumann-Goretti 54, Collegium Charter School 40

Newark Charter, Del. 59, Oxford 43

Northwestern 54, Eisenhower 44

Oil City 49, Cochranton 39

Philadelphia George Washington 64, Sayre Area 48

Philadelphia MC&S 68, Constitution 54

Philadelphia Northeast 49, Parkway Center City 30

Philadelphia West Catholic 64, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 37

Pittsburgh North Catholic 77, Franklin 60

Pittston Area 66, Lake-Lehman 33

Pocono Mountain East 69, Wyoming Valley West 61

Shikellamy 56, Central Mountain 48

Spring Grove 47, ELCO 39

St. Joseph’s Prep 67, Abraham Lincoln 66

St. Thomas Aquinas, N.J. 65, Archbishop Carroll 31

State College 74, Loyalsock 54

Sullivan County 50, Wyalusing 44

Upper Moreland 50, Franklin Towne Charter 20

West Middlesex 56, Conneaut Area 46

Whitehall 48, North Hunterdon, N.J. 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hanover Area vs. Berwick, ccd.

Spring-Ford vs. Hempfield, ccd.

Sto-Rox vs. Bishop Canevin, ccd.

Tunkhannock vs. Abington Heights, ppd.

Wilkes-Barre Area vs. Holy Redeemer, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/