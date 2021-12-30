Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aliquippa 53, Farrell 35
Allderdice 59, Woodland Hills 57
Archbishop Ryan 68, Benedictine, Va. 65
Bonner-Prendergast 54, Salesianum, Del. 40
Butler 70, Erie 53
Cedar Cliff 43, Carlisle 31
Central Bucks East 52, Germantown Friends 41
Cocalico 53, Conrad Weiser 45
Council Rock North 45, West Windsor-Plainsboro North, N.J. 42
Dallas 79, Bethlehem Catholic 62
Elizabethtown 59, Red Lion 41
Elk Lake 32, Carbondale 19
Fort Cherry 48, Brownsville 43
Fox Chapel 73, Shenango 49
Haverford 56, Council Rock South 48
Jeannette 59, Riverview 49
Kiski Area 37, Ligonier Valley 29
Knoch 60, Yough 55, OT
Lower Cape May Regional, N.J. 60, Freire Charter 27
Maine-Endwell, N.Y. 69, Blue Ridge 39
Mount Pleasant 59, Greensburg Salem 54
Neumann-Goretti 54, Collegium Charter School 40
Newark Charter, Del. 59, Oxford 43
Oil City 49, Cochranton 39
Philadelphia George Washington 64, Sayre Area 48
Philadelphia MC&S 68, Constitution 54
Philadelphia Northeast 49, Parkway Center City 30
Philadelphia West Catholic 64, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 37
Pittsburgh North Catholic 77, Franklin 60
Pittston Area 66, Lake-Lehman 33
Pocono Mountain East 69, Wyoming Valley West 61
Shikellamy 56, Central Mountain 48
Spring Grove 47, ELCO 39
St. Joseph’s Prep 67, Abraham Lincoln 66
St. Thomas Aquinas, N.J. 65, Archbishop Carroll 31
State College 74, Loyalsock 54
Sullivan County 50, Wyalusing 44
Upper Moreland 50, Franklin Towne Charter 20
West Middlesex 60, Commodore Perry 18
Whitehall 48, North Hunterdon, N.J. 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hanover Area vs. Berwick, ccd.
Spring-Ford vs. Hempfield, ccd.
Sto-Rox vs. Bishop Canevin, ccd.
Tunkhannock vs. Abington Heights, ppd.
Wilkes-Barre Area vs. Holy Redeemer, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/