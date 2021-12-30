Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Auburn 55, New Berlin 42

Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 43, Holy Trinity 36

Concord (Triopia) 57, Jacksonville Routt 49

Lena-Winslow 40, Stark County 29

Marion 53, DuQuoin 49

Marion, Ark. 41, Marion 29

Niles Notre Dame 64, Glenbard North 53

Oak Park River Forest 46, Joliet West 44

Rosamond Faith Bible Christian 50, Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis, Mo. 47

Scales Mound 89, Southwestern, Wis. 68

Carlinville Tournament=

Carlinville 52, Gillespie 27

Hillsboro 79, Litchfield 65

Staunton 54, Calhoun 31

Centralia Tournament=

Carmel 47, Chatham Glenwood 45

Carmel 66, KIPP St. Louis, Mo. 33

Centralia 68, Mount Vernon 56

Chatham Glenwood 61, Champaign Central 52

Confluence Academy, Mo. 56, Romeoville 47

Evanston Township 54, Centralia, Mo. 44

Muhlenberg County, Ky. 68, Belleville West 48

Vashon, Mo. 51, Mount Vernon 49

DeKalb Tournament=

DeKalb 70, Rockford Guilford 69, OT

Dundee-Crown 50, West Chicago 28

East Moline United 70, LaSalle-Peru 57

Geneseo 49, Belvidere North 47, OT

Naperville Central 71, Yorkville 61

Naperville Neuqua Valley 62, Plainfield East 35

Eastland Tournament=

Byron 46, Sherrard 29

Forreston 74, West Carroll 19

Pecatonica 52, Lanark Eastland 40

South Beloit 36, Galena 32

Effingham/Teutopolis Tournament=

Brooks Academy 53, Lincoln-Way East 46

Champaign Centennial 68, Dixon 60

Charleston 53, Mattoon 47

Knoxville 48, Effingham St. Anthony 44

Oak Lawn Community 50, Newton 34

Pleasant Plains 52, Belvidere 44

Erie/Prophetstown Tournament=

Fulton 52, Riverdale 43

Orion 55, Amboy 45

Sterling Newman 65, Beecher 53

Stockton 45, Morrison 44

Greenview Tournament=

Illini Central 55, Blue Ridge 20

Kankakee Grace Christian 57, Greenview 51

Payson Seymour 61, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 25

Sycamore (Cornerstone Christian Academy) 61, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 23

IC Catholic/Westmont Tournament=

Chicago (Christ the King) 61, Blue Island Eisenhower 53

Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 57, Westmont 35

Elmwood Park 58, Westminster Christian 48

Hoffman Estates 58, Evergreen Park 57

Reavis 43, Aurora Central Catholic 34

Taft 68, IC Catholic 59

Kankakee Tournament=

Bremen 64, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 34

Herscher 54, Momence 23

St. Anne 54, Grant Park 48

Maine East Tournament=

Addison Trail 46, Antioch 37

Argo 61, Vernon Hills 53

Metea Valley 84, Maine East 60

Ridgewood 65, Kennedy 62

Westinghouse 58, Elk Grove 46

Marseilles Tournament=

Gardner-South Wilmington 61, Indian Creek 57

Hall 52, Earlville 49

Kewanee 66, Serena 53

Reed-Custer 54, Putnam County 51

Somonauk 54, Ottawa Marquette 45

St. Bede 70, Dwight 53

Wilmington 48, Woodland 41

Mater Dei Tournament=

Breese Mater Dei 44, Highland 42

Briarcrest, Tenn. 60, Mascoutah 53

Nashville 63, Lou. Doss, Ky. 60

Trenton Wesclin 45, Illinois Valley Central 41

Plano Tournament=

Burlington Central 56, Peoria Notre Dame 54

Chicago CICS-Longwood 56, Ottawa 48

Hinckley-Big Rock 58, Mendota 37

Lisle def. Kaneland, forfeit

Newark 52, Sandwich 41

Plano 61, Morris 58, OT

Streator 48, Coal City 34

Yorkville Christian 69, Northridge Prep 41

Pontiac Tournament=

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 51, Pontiac 38

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 64, Bloomington 57

Curie 53, Lisle (Benet Academy) 42

Joliet West 61, St. Charles North 53

New Trier 53, Lisle (Benet Academy) 42

Oak Park River Forest 60, Aurora (West Aurora) 58

Simeon 69, New Trier 66, OT

Proviso West Tournament=

Hammond Central, Ind. 75, Farragut 57

Kenwood 69, Whitney Young 64

Lincoln Park 70, Crete-Monee 66

Rich Township Tournament=

Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 53, Harvey Thornton 49

Dunbar 63, Rich Township 62

Hyde Park 62, Hillcrest 54

Thornwood 65, Fenger 56

Sesser-Valier Tournament=

Altamont 42, Cobden 35

Goreville 50, Marissa/Coulterville 43

Sesser-Valier 37, Christopher 31

Sparta 79, Thompsonville 45

State Farm Tournament=

Rockford Lutheran 79, St. Joseph-Ogden 57

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 67, El Paso-Gridley 45

Wheaton Warrenville South 50, Metamora 42

Vandalia Tournament=

Flora 44, Cumberland 36

Nokomis 53, Vandalia 51

Wabash Valley First Financial Classic=

Northview, Ind. 66, Robinson 51

Wheeling Tournament=

Deerfield 77, Fremd 70, 2OT

Libertyville 65, Prospect 44

Wheeling 56, Mather 41

Williamsville Tournament=

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 41, Delavan 37

East Peoria 46, Tolono Unity 32

Fairbury Prairie Central 67, Williamsville 61

Petersburg PORTA 59, Warrensburg-Latham 51

York Tournament=

Andrew 53, Sandburg 45

Batavia 61, Lemont 58

Glenbard West 58, Rolling Meadows 40

Hinsdale South 61, Wheaton North 51

Leo 27, Lake Forest 21

Lyons 73, Bolingbrook 61

Minooka 70, Providence 34

Montini 57, St. Ignatius 53

Naperville North 47, Palatine 34

St. Francis 64, Highland Park 50

St. Patrick 67, Tinley Park 60

Stagg 67, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 51

York 39, Conant 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chicago (Lane) vs. Niles West, ccd.

