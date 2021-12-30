Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Auburn 55, New Berlin 42
Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 43, Holy Trinity 36
Concord (Triopia) 57, Jacksonville Routt 49
Lena-Winslow 40, Stark County 29
Marion 53, DuQuoin 49
Marion, Ark. 41, Marion 29
Niles Notre Dame 64, Glenbard North 53
Oak Park River Forest 46, Joliet West 44
Rosamond Faith Bible Christian 50, Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis, Mo. 47
Scales Mound 89, Southwestern, Wis. 68
Carlinville Tournament=
Carlinville 52, Gillespie 27
Hillsboro 79, Litchfield 65
Staunton 54, Calhoun 31
Centralia Tournament=
Carmel 47, Chatham Glenwood 45
Carmel 66, KIPP St. Louis, Mo. 33
Centralia 68, Mount Vernon 56
Chatham Glenwood 61, Champaign Central 52
Confluence Academy, Mo. 56, Romeoville 47
Evanston Township 54, Centralia, Mo. 44
Muhlenberg County, Ky. 68, Belleville West 48
Vashon, Mo. 51, Mount Vernon 49
DeKalb Tournament=
DeKalb 70, Rockford Guilford 69, OT
Dundee-Crown 50, West Chicago 28
East Moline United 70, LaSalle-Peru 57
Geneseo 49, Belvidere North 47, OT
Naperville Central 71, Yorkville 61
Naperville Neuqua Valley 62, Plainfield East 35
Eastland Tournament=
Byron 46, Sherrard 29
Forreston 74, West Carroll 19
Pecatonica 52, Lanark Eastland 40
South Beloit 36, Galena 32
Effingham/Teutopolis Tournament=
Brooks Academy 53, Lincoln-Way East 46
Champaign Centennial 68, Dixon 60
Charleston 53, Mattoon 47
Knoxville 48, Effingham St. Anthony 44
Oak Lawn Community 50, Newton 34
Pleasant Plains 52, Belvidere 44
Erie/Prophetstown Tournament=
Fulton 52, Riverdale 43
Orion 55, Amboy 45
Sterling Newman 65, Beecher 53
Stockton 45, Morrison 44
Greenview Tournament=
Illini Central 55, Blue Ridge 20
Kankakee Grace Christian 57, Greenview 51
Payson Seymour 61, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 25
Sycamore (Cornerstone Christian Academy) 61, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 23
IC Catholic/Westmont Tournament=
Chicago (Christ the King) 61, Blue Island Eisenhower 53
Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 57, Westmont 35
Elmwood Park 58, Westminster Christian 48
Hoffman Estates 58, Evergreen Park 57
Reavis 43, Aurora Central Catholic 34
Taft 68, IC Catholic 59
Kankakee Tournament=
Bremen 64, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 34
Herscher 54, Momence 23
St. Anne 54, Grant Park 48
Maine East Tournament=
Addison Trail 46, Antioch 37
Argo 61, Vernon Hills 53
Metea Valley 84, Maine East 60
Ridgewood 65, Kennedy 62
Westinghouse 58, Elk Grove 46
Marseilles Tournament=
Gardner-South Wilmington 61, Indian Creek 57
Hall 52, Earlville 49
Kewanee 66, Serena 53
Reed-Custer 54, Putnam County 51
Somonauk 54, Ottawa Marquette 45
St. Bede 70, Dwight 53
Wilmington 48, Woodland 41
Mater Dei Tournament=
Breese Mater Dei 44, Highland 42
Briarcrest, Tenn. 60, Mascoutah 53
Nashville 63, Lou. Doss, Ky. 60
Trenton Wesclin 45, Illinois Valley Central 41
Plano Tournament=
Burlington Central 56, Peoria Notre Dame 54
Chicago CICS-Longwood 56, Ottawa 48
Hinckley-Big Rock 58, Mendota 37
Lisle def. Kaneland, forfeit
Newark 52, Sandwich 41
Plano 61, Morris 58, OT
Streator 48, Coal City 34
Yorkville Christian 69, Northridge Prep 41
Pontiac Tournament=
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 51, Pontiac 38
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 64, Bloomington 57
Curie 53, Lisle (Benet Academy) 42
Joliet West 61, St. Charles North 53
New Trier 53, Lisle (Benet Academy) 42
Oak Park River Forest 60, Aurora (West Aurora) 58
Simeon 69, New Trier 66, OT
Proviso West Tournament=
Hammond Central, Ind. 75, Farragut 57
Kenwood 69, Whitney Young 64
Lincoln Park 70, Crete-Monee 66
Rich Township Tournament=
Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 53, Harvey Thornton 49
Dunbar 63, Rich Township 62
Hyde Park 62, Hillcrest 54
Thornwood 65, Fenger 56
Sesser-Valier Tournament=
Altamont 42, Cobden 35
Goreville 50, Marissa/Coulterville 43
Sesser-Valier 37, Christopher 31
Sparta 79, Thompsonville 45
State Farm Tournament=
Rockford Lutheran 79, St. Joseph-Ogden 57
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 67, El Paso-Gridley 45
Wheaton Warrenville South 50, Metamora 42
Vandalia Tournament=
Flora 44, Cumberland 36
Nokomis 53, Vandalia 51
Wabash Valley First Financial Classic=
Northview, Ind. 66, Robinson 51
Wheeling Tournament=
Deerfield 77, Fremd 70, 2OT
Libertyville 65, Prospect 44
Wheeling 56, Mather 41
Williamsville Tournament=
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 41, Delavan 37
East Peoria 46, Tolono Unity 32
Fairbury Prairie Central 67, Williamsville 61
Petersburg PORTA 59, Warrensburg-Latham 51
York Tournament=
Andrew 53, Sandburg 45
Batavia 61, Lemont 58
Glenbard West 58, Rolling Meadows 40
Hinsdale South 61, Wheaton North 51
Leo 27, Lake Forest 21
Lyons 73, Bolingbrook 61
Minooka 70, Providence 34
Montini 57, St. Ignatius 53
Naperville North 47, Palatine 34
St. Francis 64, Highland Park 50
St. Patrick 67, Tinley Park 60
Stagg 67, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 51
York 39, Conant 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Chicago (Lane) vs. Niles West, ccd.
