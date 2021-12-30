Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Batavia 57, Evanston Township 49

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 49, Chester 27

Bremen 36, Chicago Ag Science 31

Chicago Resurrection 44, Grayslake Central 35

Deerfield 50, Lake Zurich 46

Greenville 41, Trenton Wesclin 36

Hinckley-Big Rock 31, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 26

Lake Forest 55, South Elgin 35

Lincoln Way West 50, Rolling Meadows 40

Maine South 54, Hononegah 42

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 46, Havana 37

Oswego East 58, Minooka 48

Plainfield South 44, Peotone 38

Prospect 61, St. Viator 39

Rockford Boylan 51, McHenry 36

Rockridge 42, Monmouth-Roseville 29

Tolono Unity 36, Armstrong 21

Williamsville 55, Greenfield 48

Montini Tournament=

Burlington Central 43, St. Francis 18

Nazareth 45, Huntley 27

Oswego East Tournament=

Kaneland 50, Metea Valley 42

State Farm Tournament=

Geneseo 52, Washington 49, OT

Morton 51, Mother McAuley 26

Paris 49, Normal University 31

Winnebago 57, Brimfield 42

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/