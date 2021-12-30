Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 43, Holy Trinity 36
Marion 53, DuQuoin 49
Centralia Tournament=
Carmel 47, Chatham Glenwood 45
Carmel 66, KIPP St. Louis, Mo. 33
Chatham Glenwood 61, Champaign Central 52
Evanston Township 54, Centralia, Mo. 44
Muhlenberg County, Ky. 68, Belleville West 48
Vashon, Mo. 51, Mount Vernon 49
DeKalb Tournament=
Geneseo 49, Belvidere North 47, OT
Naperville Neuqua Valley 62, Plainfield East 35
Eastland Tournament=
Forreston 74, West Carroll 19
South Beloit 36, Galena 32
Effingham/Teutopolis Tournament=
Knoxville 48, Effingham St. Anthony 44
Oak Lawn Community 50, Newton 34
Pleasant Plains 52, Belvidere 44
Greenview Tournament=
Illini Central 55, Blue Ridge 20
IC Catholic/Westmont Tournament=
Elmwood Park 58, Westminster Christian 48
Reavis 43, Aurora Central Catholic 34
Kankakee Tournament=
Herscher 54, Momence 23
Maine East Tournament=
Addison Trail 46, Antioch 37
Argo 61, Vernon Hills 53
Metea Valley 84, Maine East 60
Westinghouse 58, Elk Grove 46
Marseilles Tournament=
Gardner-South Wilmington 61, Indian Creek 57
Kewanee 66, Serena 53
Reed-Custer 54, Putnam County 51
Wilmington 48, Woodland 41
Mater Dei Tournament=
Breese Mater Dei 44, Highland 42
Briarcrest, Tenn. 60, Mascoutah 53
Plano Tournament=
Hinckley-Big Rock 58, Mendota 37
Newark 52, Sandwich 41
Plano 61, Morris 58, OT
Streator 48, Coal City 34
Yorkville Christian 69, Northridge Prep 41
Pontiac Tournament=
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 64, Bloomington 57
Curie 53, Lisle (Benet Academy) 42
Joliet West 61, St. Charles North 53
Oak Park River Forest 60, Aurora (West Aurora) 58
Simeon 69, New Trier 66, OT
Proviso West Tournament=
Hammond Central, Ind. 75, Farragut 57
Lincoln Park 70, Crete-Monee 66
Rich Township Tournament=
Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 53, Harvey Thornton 49
Dunbar 63, Rich Township 62
Hyde Park 62, Hillcrest 54
Thornwood 65, Fenger 56
Sesser-Valier Tournament=
Altamont 42, Cobden 35
Goreville 50, Marissa/Coulterville 43
Sparta 79, Thompsonville 45
State Farm Tournament=
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 67, El Paso-Gridley 45
Wheaton Warrenville South 50, Metamora 42
Vandalia Tournament=
Flora 44, Cumberland 36
Wabash Valley First Financial Classic=
Northview, Ind. 66, Robinson 51
Wheeling Tournament=
Deerfield 77, Fremd 70, 2OT
York Tournament=
Batavia 61, Lemont 58
Glenbard West 58, Rolling Meadows 40
Hinsdale South 61, Wheaton North 51
Leo 27, Lake Forest 21
Minooka 70, Providence 34
Montini 57, St. Ignatius 53
Naperville North 47, Palatine 34
St. Patrick 67, Tinley Park 60
Stagg 67, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 51
