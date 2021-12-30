Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 43, Holy Trinity 36

Marion 53, DuQuoin 49

Centralia Tournament=

Carmel 47, Chatham Glenwood 45

Carmel 66, KIPP St. Louis, Mo. 33

Chatham Glenwood 61, Champaign Central 52

Evanston Township 54, Centralia, Mo. 44

Muhlenberg County, Ky. 68, Belleville West 48

Vashon, Mo. 51, Mount Vernon 49

DeKalb Tournament=

Geneseo 49, Belvidere North 47, OT

Naperville Neuqua Valley 62, Plainfield East 35

Eastland Tournament=

Forreston 74, West Carroll 19

South Beloit 36, Galena 32

Effingham/Teutopolis Tournament=

Knoxville 48, Effingham St. Anthony 44

Oak Lawn Community 50, Newton 34

Pleasant Plains 52, Belvidere 44

Greenview Tournament=

Illini Central 55, Blue Ridge 20

IC Catholic/Westmont Tournament=

Elmwood Park 58, Westminster Christian 48

Reavis 43, Aurora Central Catholic 34

Kankakee Tournament=

Herscher 54, Momence 23

Maine East Tournament=

Addison Trail 46, Antioch 37

Argo 61, Vernon Hills 53

Metea Valley 84, Maine East 60

Westinghouse 58, Elk Grove 46

Marseilles Tournament=

Gardner-South Wilmington 61, Indian Creek 57

Kewanee 66, Serena 53

Reed-Custer 54, Putnam County 51

Wilmington 48, Woodland 41

Mater Dei Tournament=

Breese Mater Dei 44, Highland 42

Briarcrest, Tenn. 60, Mascoutah 53

Plano Tournament=

Hinckley-Big Rock 58, Mendota 37

Newark 52, Sandwich 41

Plano 61, Morris 58, OT

Streator 48, Coal City 34

Yorkville Christian 69, Northridge Prep 41

Pontiac Tournament=

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 64, Bloomington 57

Curie 53, Lisle (Benet Academy) 42

Joliet West 61, St. Charles North 53

Oak Park River Forest 60, Aurora (West Aurora) 58

Simeon 69, New Trier 66, OT

Proviso West Tournament=

Hammond Central, Ind. 75, Farragut 57

Lincoln Park 70, Crete-Monee 66

Rich Township Tournament=

Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 53, Harvey Thornton 49

Dunbar 63, Rich Township 62

Hyde Park 62, Hillcrest 54

Thornwood 65, Fenger 56

Sesser-Valier Tournament=

Altamont 42, Cobden 35

Goreville 50, Marissa/Coulterville 43

Sparta 79, Thompsonville 45

State Farm Tournament=

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 67, El Paso-Gridley 45

Wheaton Warrenville South 50, Metamora 42

Vandalia Tournament=

Flora 44, Cumberland 36

Wabash Valley First Financial Classic=

Northview, Ind. 66, Robinson 51

Wheeling Tournament=

Deerfield 77, Fremd 70, 2OT

York Tournament=

Batavia 61, Lemont 58

Glenbard West 58, Rolling Meadows 40

Hinsdale South 61, Wheaton North 51

Leo 27, Lake Forest 21

Minooka 70, Providence 34

Montini 57, St. Ignatius 53

Naperville North 47, Palatine 34

St. Patrick 67, Tinley Park 60

Stagg 67, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 51

