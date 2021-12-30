Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aliquippa 53, Farrell 35
Archbishop Ryan 68, Benedictine, Va. 65
Bonner-Prendergast 54, Salesianum, Del. 40
Butler 70, Erie 53
Cocalico 53, Conrad Weiser 45
Council Rock North 45, West Windsor-Plainsboro North, N.J. 42
Dallas 79, Bethlehem Catholic 62
Elizabethtown 59, Red Lion 41
Elk Lake 32, Carbondale 19
Lower Cape May Regional, N.J. 60, Freire Charter 27
Maine-Endwell, N.Y. 69, Blue Ridge 39
Philadelphia West Catholic 64, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 37
Pittsburgh North Catholic 77, Franklin 60
Pittston Area 66, Lake-Lehman 33
Pocono Mountain East 69, Wyoming Valley West 61
Shikellamy 56, Central Mountain 48
Spring Grove 47, ELCO 39
St. Joseph’s Prep 67, Abraham Lincoln 66
West Middlesex 60, Commodore Perry 18
Whitehall 48, North Hunterdon, N.J. 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hanover Area vs. Berwick, ccd.
Spring-Ford vs. Hempfield, ccd.
Tunkhannock vs. Abington Heights, ppd.
Wilkes-Barre Area vs. Holy Redeemer, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/