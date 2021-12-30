Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aliquippa 53, Farrell 35

Archbishop Ryan 68, Benedictine, Va. 65

Bonner-Prendergast 54, Salesianum, Del. 40

Butler 70, Erie 53

Cocalico 53, Conrad Weiser 45

Council Rock North 45, West Windsor-Plainsboro North, N.J. 42

Dallas 79, Bethlehem Catholic 62

Elizabethtown 59, Red Lion 41

Elk Lake 32, Carbondale 19

Lower Cape May Regional, N.J. 60, Freire Charter 27

Maine-Endwell, N.Y. 69, Blue Ridge 39

Philadelphia West Catholic 64, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 37

Pittsburgh North Catholic 77, Franklin 60

Pittston Area 66, Lake-Lehman 33

Pocono Mountain East 69, Wyoming Valley West 61

Shikellamy 56, Central Mountain 48

Spring Grove 47, ELCO 39

St. Joseph’s Prep 67, Abraham Lincoln 66

West Middlesex 60, Commodore Perry 18

Whitehall 48, North Hunterdon, N.J. 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hanover Area vs. Berwick, ccd.

Spring-Ford vs. Hempfield, ccd.

Tunkhannock vs. Abington Heights, ppd.

Wilkes-Barre Area vs. Holy Redeemer, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/