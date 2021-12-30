New Lexington Defeats Alexander in Girls Basketball

Local Sports Sports
Anthony Mitchell75

NEW LEXINGTON, O.H.- The Alexander Spartans came into town to take on the New Lexington Panthers in girls basketball.

Home team would get on the board first as Lydia Stephens hit a nice three-pointer. Great way to start for the Panthers.

On the other end, Marlee Grinstead took it down the court herself and finished with a nice Euro-Step.

New Lexington responded with a big and-1 by Emma Abrams. Scoring chances came in bunches for both teams.

The Panthers would capitalize by using good ball movement while Alexander did a good job rebounding and creating second-chance shots

Alexander held the lead after the first quarter but it would be New Lexington winning this one 67-52 while junior Aubri Spicer scored her 1,000th career point for the Panthers.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Anthony Mitchell
Name: Anthony Mitchell Title: Sports Director Anthony is a graduate of St. Bonaventure University. He was the head manager of the Bonnies Men's Basketball team during his time there. Anthony previously was a sports/news multimedia journalist at WKTV in Utica, N.Y. Anthony has a passion for professional, collegiate, and local high school sports.

Related Posts

England cricket coach must isolate, will miss 4th Ashes test

Associated Press

Gobert, Jazz beat Trail Blazers without injured Mitchell

Associated Press

Canucks beat Ducks in OT for 7th straight win under Boudreau

Associated Press