New Lexington Defeats Alexander in Girls Basketball

NEW LEXINGTON, O.H.- The Alexander Spartans came into town to take on the New Lexington Panthers in girls basketball.

Home team would get on the board first as Lydia Stephens hit a nice three-pointer. Great way to start for the Panthers.

On the other end, Marlee Grinstead took it down the court herself and finished with a nice Euro-Step.

New Lexington responded with a big and-1 by Emma Abrams. Scoring chances came in bunches for both teams.

The Panthers would capitalize by using good ball movement while Alexander did a good job rebounding and creating second-chance shots

Alexander held the lead after the first quarter but it would be New Lexington winning this one 67-52 while junior Aubri Spicer scored her 1,000th career point for the Panthers.