No. 1 Baylor looks for road win vs No. 8 Iowa State

No. 1 Baylor (12-0, 0-0) vs. No. 8 Iowa State (12-0, 0-0)

James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Baylor looks for its third straight win over No. 8 Iowa State at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Iowa State’s last win at home against the Bears came on Jan. 13, 2018.

SQUAD LEADERS: Iowa State’s Izaiah Brockington has averaged 16.9 points and 8.4 rebounds while Tyrese Hunter has put up 9.8 points, 5.1 assists and 2.1 steals. For the Bears, James Akinjo has averaged 12.8 points, 6.3 assists and 2.3 steals while Kendall Brown has put up 13 points.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Akinjo has had his hand in 42 percent of all Baylor field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 21 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Iowa State has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 72.6 points while giving up 54.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bears have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Cyclones. Iowa State has an assist on 49 of 71 field goals (69 percent) over its previous three outings while Baylor has assists on 73 of 103 field goals (70.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Baylor defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26.9 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Bears 12th among Division I teams. Iowa State has turned the ball over on 20.2 percent of its possessions (ranking the Cyclones 250th, nationally).

